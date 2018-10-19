Using FLUOstar Omega to study new gut bacteria that can influence our health

Oct 19 2018

The Microbial Biology and Metagenomics group at the University of Queensland’s Diamantina Institute uses the BMG LABTECH FLUOstar Omega microplate reader to develop new methods to study the human gut microbiome. The researchers’ aim is to assess how the products that these microbes produce or consume influence digestive health. Therefore, automated growth assays of gut bacteria in 96-well microplates are conducted in the FLUOstar Omega microplate reader which allows accurate temperature control, processing of large numbers of samples, documenting growth characteristics and effects from various forms of bioactives. The instrument also includes a robust optimized heavy duty plate transport mechanism that makes long term shaking kinetic experiments possible.

The FLUOstar Omega in the anaerobic chamber from COY.

Related Stories

Whilst the FLUOstar Omega’s O2 and CO2 atmospheric control can reduce to as little as 0.1%, growth assays of obligate anaerobic gut bacteria require an absolute anaerobic environment which is made possible by placing the FLUOstar Omega microplate reader in an anaerobic chamber from COY. Using this anaerobic setup, the Diamantina Institute’s Microbial Biology and Metagenomics group are isolating and screening new gut bacteria which may provide further insights into the functional role of the human gut microbiota in influencing human health.

Source:

https://www.bmglabtech.com/on-track-of-new-gut-bacteria/

Posted in: Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

BMG LABTECH’s Australian office celebrates 20 years of innovation and growth in APAC region
Latest Atmospheric Control Unit now available for BMG LABTECH’s budget-friendly product line
BMG LABTECH show off new colour scheme to be implemented on all products
Researchers use BMG LABTECH's microplate readers to measure binding events in kinetic over minutes
Four iGEM undergraduate competition teams supported by BMG Labtech
German high-school life science laboratory receives FLUOstar Omega microplate reader from BMG LABTECH
CLARIOstar used for fluorescence measurements on CSIRO's purpose-built research vessel
BMG LABTECH announces integration of entire product range with Genedata Screener

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

More Content from BMG LABTECH GmbH

See all content from BMG LABTECH GmbH
You might also like... ×
BMG LABTECH receives grant for the "Microplate Reader with Linear Variable Filter" patent