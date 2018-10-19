Using FLUOstar Omega to study new gut bacteria that can influence our health

The Microbial Biology and Metagenomics group at the University of Queensland’s Diamantina Institute uses the BMG LABTECH FLUOstar Omega microplate reader to develop new methods to study the human gut microbiome. The researchers’ aim is to assess how the products that these microbes produce or consume influence digestive health. Therefore, automated growth assays of gut bacteria in 96-well microplates are conducted in the FLUOstar Omega microplate reader which allows accurate temperature control, processing of large numbers of samples, documenting growth characteristics and effects from various forms of bioactives. The instrument also includes a robust optimized heavy duty plate transport mechanism that makes long term shaking kinetic experiments possible.

The FLUOstar Omega in the anaerobic chamber from COY.