University of Marburg team celebrates success at 2018 IGEM Giant Jamboree competition

Dec 19 2018

At the 2018 iGEM Gaint Jamboree, the team of the University of Marburg won the Grand Prize in the overgraduate section with their project “VibriGens – Accelerating SynBio”. At the end of October the team received its award in Boston, USA. In response to the great demand, the students presented again their project on Tuesday 27th of November in front of a selected audience at Campus Marburg. The company BMG LABTECH supported the team by providing a CLARIOstar® microplate reader.

Dr Silke Angersbach overhanding the CLARIOstar in summer 2018

Over 200 interested participants attended the public lecture at the magnificent auditorium of the Philipps-University. Surrounded by ancient paintings and chandeliers, the team presented its award-winning work. Dr Silke Angersbach, who acted as contact person from BMG LABTECH and introduced the device to the students, attended the talk as well.

We are very pleased that we were able to support such a successful team. The students achieved fantastic results. Sincere congratulations."

Dr Silke Angersbach, BMG LABTECH

Related Stories

The young scientists focused on the bacteria Vibrio natriegens as an alternative to E. coli bacteria. In their project, the team developed three different cell lines: VibriClone, VibriExpress and VibriInteract. The main advantage of these organisms is their rapid growth. Since Vibrio natriegens duplicate every seven minutes, experimental times can potentially be shortened, hence reducing lab costs. By awarding the team, the jury honours the project as forward-looking.

The CLARIOstar was the key to the success of our project. We were able to generate foundational characterization data for genetic parts in V. natriegens, which is a crucial part for establishing V. natriegens as the next workhorse for synthetic biology. By characterizing all the different parts, we were able to win the special prize categorie "best part collection" and in the end the Grand Prize of the iGEM competition."

René Inckemann from Philipps-University Marburg

Source:

https://www.bmglabtech.com/team-marburg-celebrates-victory-at-igem-giant-jamboree-2018-competition-in-the-overgraduate-section/

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

BMG LABTECH’s Australian office celebrates 20 years of innovation and growth in APAC region
Four iGEM undergraduate competition teams supported by BMG Labtech
Latest Atmospheric Control Unit now available for BMG LABTECH’s budget-friendly product line
BMG LABTECH show off new colour scheme to be implemented on all products
Using FLUOstar Omega to study new gut bacteria that can influence our health
German high-school life science laboratory receives FLUOstar Omega microplate reader from BMG LABTECH
BMG LABTECH announces integration of entire product range with Genedata Screener
CLARIOstar used for fluorescence measurements on CSIRO's purpose-built research vessel

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from BMG LABTECH GmbH

See all content from BMG LABTECH GmbH
You might also like... ×
BMG LABTECH celebrates 21 years of customer service excellence in the UK