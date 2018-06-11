Tradeshow Talks with Porvair Sciences

June 11, 2018
ACHEMA Hall 4.2, Stand F44

Tell us about your company and why you are attending ACHEMA 2018?

Headquartered in the UK, Porvair Sciences have manufactured microplates and microplate-handling equipment since 1992.  Our UK & US-based manufacturing sites, which include Class 10000 cleanrooms, serve Life Sciences, Biotechnology, R&D and Molecular Biology microplate solutions for all applications from LC/MS sample preparation to high throughput screening.

Our biotechnology & chromatography products include SPE and protein crash 96-well plates, vacuum manifolds, deep well storage plates, seals and automation-ready blowdown evaporators.

What products are you highlighting at ACHEMA 2018?

We will be featuring our latest automation-ready nitrogen blowdown evaporator, the Ultravap Mistral and our new electronic cap mat applicators at ACHEMA 2018.

Ultravap Mistral fully robot compatible Blowdown Evaporator Without needle head, 110/230V

What makes this product different from anything else on the market?

Our main point of differentiation in the microplate range is that our polypropylene products are guaranteed free of extractables & leachates. In the sample prep area, the Ultravap is the only fully-automatable solution for removing the solvent evaporation bottleneck in drug discovery, toxicology and forensics.

Which industries will benefit from this product?

Forensics, toxicology, pathology, ADMET, medicinal chemistry, seed genomics and most areas of LC/MS sample preparation

About Steve Knight and Porvair Sciences

Steve Knight is the Director of Sales & Marketing – Microplates SBU of Porvair Sciences Ltd, which can be reached at www.microplates.com, +44 (0) 7768 781660 and [email protected]

Porvair Sciences is exhibiting at ACHEMA HALL 4.2 Stand F44.

Posted in: Tradeshow Talks | Automation & Sample Preparation


