Advance registration opens and keynotes announced for Lab Innovations 2018

July 10, 2018

Learn and earn CPD points at the UK’s only lab-dedicated showcase and scientific seminar series

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, announces the launch of free advance registration for visitors at www.lab-innovations.com. Returning to the NEC, Birmingham, on 31 October & 1 November 2018 for its seventh successive year, Lab Innovations enables laboratory professionals from a diverse range of industries to interact, see and source new products all under one roof.

Related Stories

In addition to viewing the very latest updates and technologies for the laboratory, visitors can also learn and earn CPD points at a free-to-attend series of captivating scientific lectures. These include those hosted by the Royal Society of Chemistry at its dedicated theatre. Here, this year’s keynote speakers will be scientific, medical and technology broadcaster Maggie Philbin and science presenter, Steve Mould.

Maggie Philbin has worked in radio and television for 30 years on a wide range of science, medical and technology programs from Tomorrow’s World to Bang Goes the Theory. In June 2016 she was voted most influential woman in UK IT by Computer Weekly and also named 2016 Digital Leader of the Year. Steve Mould is a physicist and science presenter on TV and stage. Part of the sell-out science and comedy trio Festival of The Spoken Nerd, his most recent TV appearances include presenting ITV’s I Never Knew That About Britain and on BBC1’s Britain’s Brightest.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to announce such influential, interesting and amusing keynote speakers as Maggie Philbin and Steve Mould,” said Alison Willis, Divisional Director, Lab Innovations. “As well as professional development and learning opportunities, with the UK being a global leader in research and development, visitors to Lab Innovations will have the opportunity to take a look at and discuss the very latest scientific advances. They can also source new products from the UK's leading suppliers to help them achieve efficiency in their laboratories.”

Source:

https://www.easyfairs.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers push science one step closer to growing body parts in a lab
Step towards an HIV/AIDS vaccine
Johns Hopkins researchers reveal potential of AI in medical imaging and diagnostics
Eye could be a surrogate for brain degeneration like AD
UPMC and Pitt announce launch of advanced genome sequencing center
Savory foods can cause changes in the brain that promote healthy eating behaviors
Scientists discover new kind of small-cell lung cancer
Study focuses on sexual habits of fungus that causes athlete's foot

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds byproduct of common prostate cancer drug can stimulate growth of tumor cells