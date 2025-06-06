New COVID variant NB.1.8.1 spreads across continents amid calls for vigilance

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is closely monitoring the emergence of a newly identified SARS-CoV-2 variant, NB.1.8.1, a sublineage of the Omicron family. This variant was first identified in January 2025 and has rapidly spread across Asia and into other regions, including parts of the United States. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated NB.1.8.1 as a Variant Under Monitoring due to its increasing prevalence and potential public health implications. Based on current evidence, GVN advises vigilance, not alarm, and reinforces the critical role of vaccination in preventing severe disease and death.

Similar to previous Omicron subvariants, NB.1.8.1 contains spike protein mutations associated with increased transmissibility. However, no evidence suggests that NB.1.8.1 causes more severe illness or significantly evades vaccine-induced or natural immunity. Early laboratory and clinical data indicate that updated COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent and XBB-based boosters, protect against severe outcomes such as hospitalization and death. There is no evidence at this time that NB.1.8.1 causes more severe illness than previous variants.

Breakthrough infections may occur, particularly among individuals with waning immunity or those who are unvaccinated. Nevertheless, vaccines remain highly effective in reducing serious illness and death. Antiviral treatments such as nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) and remdesivir demonstrate efficacy against a range of Omicron subvariants, including BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and XBB.1.5.

NB.1.8.1 has been linked to significant increases in COVID-19 cases across several countries. According to the WHO, as of May 18, 2025, the NB.1.8.1 variant has been identified in 22 countries, accounting for 10.7% of global SARS-CoV-2 sequences submitted to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) during epidemiological week 17 (April 21–27, 2025). This marks a significant increase from 2.5% four weeks prior.

As of June 4, 2025, India reported 4,302 active COVID-19 infections, with nearly 300 new cases recorded within the previous 24 hours. States such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and especially Kerala have experienced a steady rise in cases. During the week of April 27 to May 3, 2025, nearly 6,000 individuals in Taiwan sought medical assistance at hospitals due to COVID-19-related symptoms. This marked a 78% increase from the previous week and represented the fourth consecutive week of rising case numbers.

As of early June 2025, in the U.S., more than a dozen cases of the NB.1.8.1 subvariant have been identified in Washington State. The variant was first detected in the U.S. between late March and early April through routine screenings of international travelers at airports in California, Washington State, Virginia, and New York. Subsequent cases have been reported in Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii. In the U.S., there have been about 300 deaths per week from COVID-19 in 2025 through May. Periodic summer surges are anticipated, consistent with seasonal patterns observed in previous years.

GVN Supports the Following COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations:

Adults aged 65 and older, and individuals with underlying conditions, should receive an updated COVID-19 booster tailored to circulating variants.

All individuals 6 months and older, including children and adolescents, are encouraged to stay current with vaccinations, especially ahead of the fall and winter respiratory seasons.

Children 6 months to 17 years of age should receive an age-appropriate, updated COVID-19 vaccine dose if they have not already done so within the past year, as protection from earlier vaccines may wane over time. Pediatric vaccination helps prevent severe outcomes, including hospitalization and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Pregnant individuals are strongly encouraged to stay current on COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination during pregnancy reduces the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization in infants by 61% and protects newborns for up to six months after birth-an especially important window given the high rate of emergency department visits for COVID-19 among infants. Studies have consistently shown that infection during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm birth, miscarriage, fetal death, and long-term neurodevelopmental issues. No safety concerns have been identified regarding vaccination in pregnancy or neonatal outcomes.

Those not receiving a COVID-19 booster in the past year should consult a healthcare provider about updated vaccine timing and eligibility.

Co-administration of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines is recommended when appropriate.

Side effects from both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are rare, and the cost-benefit of vaccination is heavily in favor of vaccination.

The principal benefits of vaccination are preventing severe disease, rather than preventing infection itself.

The rapid global spread of NB.1.8.1 underscores the ongoing need for proactive surveillance, timely data sharing, and pandemic preparedness. The appearance of new variants is expected and does not signal a public health emergency. Instead, it is a call to action for continued scientific vigilance and proactive health measures.

GVN reiterates that this is an opportunity to prepare, not a reason to panic. Scientific collaboration, accurate public communication, and continued investment in prevention tools will remain critical in navigating the evolving COVID-19 landscape.