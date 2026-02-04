Gut microbial butyrate enhances mucosal vaccine antibody responses

A research team from POSTECH and ImmunoBiome in Korea, led by Professor Sin-Hyeog Im, has uncovered a new mechanism showing how butyrate-a short-chain fatty acid produced by gut commensal bacteria-enhances T follicular helper (Tfh) cell activity to promote antibody production and strengthen mucosal vaccine efficacy.

This study identifies a new microbiota–immune–antibody production axis linking microbial metabolism to mucosal immune responses, providing a strategy to maximize the protective effects of mucosal vaccines. The findings were recently published in the international journal Microbiome.

Mucosal vaccines and the challenge they face

Mucosal vaccines are gaining attention as a next-generation vaccination approach because they can be administered non-invasively and elicit immune responses directly at mucosal surfaces, such as the gut or respiratory tract-common sites of infection.

However, their development has been hampered by several challenges: antigens must survive harsh gastric conditions, penetrate mucus barriers, and overcome the intestine's tolerogenic environment. Consequently, these vaccines often require high antigen doses, potent adjuvants, or complex delivery systems, raising concerns about safety and cost. The present study provides a novel solution by demonstrating that butyrate, a naturally occurring microbial metabolite, acts as an innate adjuvant that enhances mucosal vaccine responses safely and effectively.

Key findings: A microbiota–Tfh–IgA axis

Although the gut microbiota is known to play a critical role in maintaining immune homeostasis, its influence on mucosal antibody responses has remained unclear.

The POSTECH-ImmunoBiome team discovered that Peyer's patch–derived Tfh cells in the small intestine have a much stronger ability to induce IgA antibody production than splenic Tfh cells. When antibiotic treatment (neomycin) depleted specific bacterial groups, both fecal IgA levels and Tfh cell frequencies declined significantly; these effects were restored following fecal microbiota transplantation. Further analysis identified Lachnospiraceae and Ruminococcaceae, major butyrate-producing taxa, as key microbial drivers sustaining the Tfh–IgA axis.

Mechanistic studies revealed that butyrate promotes Tfh differentiation and IgA⁺ germinal center B cell formation, thereby boosting mucosal IgA production. Administration of tributyrin, a butyrate prodrug, significantly enhanced IgA responses and protection against Salmonella Typhimurium infection, reducing both infection rates and tissue damage. This effect was abolished in GPR43-deficient cells, confirming that the butyrate–GPR43 signaling pathway mediates Tfh activation and IgA induction.

Implications

This study demonstrates that butyrate, a metabolite produced by gut microbes, establishes a new microbiota–Tfh–IgA axis, linking commensal metabolism to antibody-mediated mucosal defense. These results highlight the crucial role of gut environment regulation in controlling infections and enhancing vaccine responses.