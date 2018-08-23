New reagents added to the CLC800 and CLC1500 clinical analyzers

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) has recently added three moderately complex reagents to their already extensive menu of tests for the CLC800 and the CLC1600 clinical chemistry analyzers.

The CLC800 is Carolina Liquid Chemistries’ cost-effective floor analyzer for small to mid-sized labs, while the CLC1600 is CLC’s powerful high-volume chemistry analyzer for mid to large sized labs.

Both analyzers already test 43 CLIA categorized reagents, but will now offer moderately complex APO A1 for the quantitative determination of human Apolipoprotein A1, APO B for the quantitative determination of human Apolipoprotein B, and RF for the quantitative determination of human rheumatoid factor to their menu.

Each test can aid in determining numerous health problems. For example, numerous studies have indicated that Apolipoprotein A1 may be a useful tool in the assessment of coronary heart disease risk. Patients with coronary disease consistently have lower levels of Apo AI.

Apo B measurements are useful in the diagnosis of atherosclerosis. Numerous studies have indicated that apolipoprotein B may be useful in assessing coronary heart disease risk. Patients with coronary disease consistently have higher levels of Apo B than control values.

Rheumatoid factor has been measured using a variety of methods, including agglutination, latex fixation, nephelometric, and enzyme-linked immunoabsorbent assay. The CLC marketed product uses an immunoturbidimetric assay format on a clinical chemistry analyzer.

For more information regarding the CLC800, the CLC1600, or Carolina Liquid Chemistries’ list of CLIA categorized reagents visit: https://www.carolinachemistries.com