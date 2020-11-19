Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Has Utility in Multiple Laboratory Settings and During COVID-19 Crisis with its Small Size and Vast Menu

Nov 19 2020

GREENSBORO, NC — (November 18, 2020) — The Medica EasyRA® benchtop clinical chemistry analyzer, distributed and serviced by Greensboro-based company, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC), allows healthcare providers to test routine blood chemistries to include metabolic panels, liver enzymes, kidney function tests, glucose, and cardiovascular tests. These tests are especially useful at a time when it is critical to check the overall health of COVID-19 patients.

Related Stories

The analyzer can also be used to screen for drugs of abuse or pain management medication.  Its extensive menu is excellent for a family practice, urgent care, oncology, and other specialty practices with laboratories.

The EasyRA® clinical chemistry analyzer fits into multiple settings where fast, actionable outcomes are required to diagnose and track the progression of a variety of diseases and interventions. The EasyRA®’s small size and ease of operation make it well equipped for space-restricted locations such as mobile test centers, urgent care centers, COVID-19 hospital floors, physician office laboratories, or reference laboratories and hospitals with satellite locations.

The EasyRA® clinical chemistry analyzer also offers photometric throughput of up to 240 tests per hour or up to 480 tests per hour with electrolytes. Technicians can analyze STAT samples in less than 8 minutes.

