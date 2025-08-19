Alcohol assay from Carolina Liquid Chemistries receives CLIA moderate complexity categorization on Abbott ImmTox™ 270 chemistry analyzer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

An ethyl alcohol (ETOH) assay from Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) has been categorized as moderately complex under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) for use on the Abbott Laboratories ImmTox 270 clinical chemistry analyzer. As a result of this categorization, clinical laboratories with moderate complexity licensure and operating an ImmTox 270 may now perform this test, adding an essential drug assay to the already robust ImmTox 270 drug screening menu.

Image Credit: Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

This ethyl alcohol assay is intended for the quantitative determination of ethyl alcohol in human urine, serum or plasma. Alcohol testing may be performed in a wide variety of healthcare settings such as hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care, and practices which focus on substance abuse or pain management. Reference laboratories and centralized clinical laboratories that serve large group practices may also perform ethyl alcohol testing.

Ethyl alcohol can be found in regular alcoholic liquors, a variety of foods, drinks, candies, and medicinal preparations. When alcohol is ingested, it quickly spreads to the whole body and the majority (>90%) is metabolized in the liver and excreted with the remainder in urine and serum. Alcohol intoxication can lead to severe loss of alertness, stupor, coma, and death and frequently causes public safety issues. It can also lead to birth defects (fetal alcohol syndrome) (1-5).

Determination of alcohol concentration is commonly used for measuring legal impairment, forensic judgment, diagnosis/treatment of alcohol dependency, and detection of alcohol intoxication. Many different methods are available for determination of alcohol concentration (1, 2) in biological fluid.

This assay has previously been categorized as moderate complexity for use on other chemistry analyzers,

We’re pleased to now extend that benefit to laboratories running the Abbott ImmTox 270.”

Phil Shugart, CEO, says Carolina Liquid Chemistries 

Source:

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.. (2025, August 19). Alcohol assay from Carolina Liquid Chemistries receives CLIA moderate complexity categorization on Abbott ImmTox™ 270 chemistry analyzer. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 19, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250819/Alcohol-assay-from-Carolina-Liquid-Chemistries-receives-CLIA-moderate-complexity-categorization-on-Abbott-ImmToxe284a2-270-chemistry-analyzer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.. "Alcohol assay from Carolina Liquid Chemistries receives CLIA moderate complexity categorization on Abbott ImmTox™ 270 chemistry analyzer". News-Medical. 19 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250819/Alcohol-assay-from-Carolina-Liquid-Chemistries-receives-CLIA-moderate-complexity-categorization-on-Abbott-ImmToxe284a2-270-chemistry-analyzer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.. "Alcohol assay from Carolina Liquid Chemistries receives CLIA moderate complexity categorization on Abbott ImmTox™ 270 chemistry analyzer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250819/Alcohol-assay-from-Carolina-Liquid-Chemistries-receives-CLIA-moderate-complexity-categorization-on-Abbott-ImmToxe284a2-270-chemistry-analyzer.aspx. (accessed August 19, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.. 2025. Alcohol assay from Carolina Liquid Chemistries receives CLIA moderate complexity categorization on Abbott ImmTox™ 270 chemistry analyzer. News-Medical, viewed 19 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250819/Alcohol-assay-from-Carolina-Liquid-Chemistries-receives-CLIA-moderate-complexity-categorization-on-Abbott-ImmToxe284a2-270-chemistry-analyzer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Has Utility in Multiple Laboratory Settings and During COVID-19 Crisis with its Small Size and Vast Menu
New High-Speed Benchtop Analyzer from Carolina Liquid Chemistries
COVID-19 test kits offered by Carolina Liquid Chemistries granted FDA emergency use authorization

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
First EUA point-of-care (POC/Waived/Fingerstick) COVID-19 antibody test now available from Carolina Liquid Chemistries.