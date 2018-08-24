Ubiquigent launches REDOXprofiler for rapid identification of REDOX cycling compounds

Ubiquigent Limited, a company specializing in providing ubiquitin cell-signalling system drug discovery services, research tools and novel targeted chemistry, announced today that it has launched REDOXprofiler™. The new service, validated following a collaboration with Medivir AB, enables the rapid identification of REDOX cycling compounds (RCCs), which may generate false positive hits in drug discovery screening campaigns, particularly those targeting cysteine proteases including deubiquitylase (DUB) enzymes, cathepsins, caspases and protein tyrosine phosphatases.

REDOXprofiler™ provides a critical screening hit triage service, not only to those prosecuting DUB focussed drug discovery programs, but beyond to include other cysteine protease focussed projects by rapidly identifying false positives, ensuring that the appropriate screening hits are followed up in hit-to-lead optimization programs.

REDOXprofiler™ has been designed primarily to complement and strengthen Ubiquigent’s existing DUB-targeted drug discovery service platform and capabilities but is equally valuable for identifying RCCs that may lead to the inactivation of the catalytic cysteine of any cysteine protease.

Ubiquigent’s Managing Director Jason Mundin commented: