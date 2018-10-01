GWU report summarizes key challenges and opportunities for kidney health workforce

Oct 1 2018

The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) released a new analysis of the kidney health workforce that identifies practice setting as a key factor for nephrologists starting their careers. Authored by researchers from the George Washington University-Health Workforce Institute (GW-HWI), Early Career Nephrologists: Results of a 2017 Survey is available online at http://www.asn-online.org/workforce.

"The survey revealed significant differences between nephrologists working in group practices compared to those in academic positions," said GW-HWI principal investigator Edward Salsberg, MPA. "After reviewing other factors--including gender, location/type of education (US medical graduate [USMG] vs. international medical graduate [IMG]), and length of time since graduation--practice setting is a major factor influencing educational pathways, current practice characteristics, and satisfaction."

Related Stories

The report is the latest in a series ASN has produced in collaboration with GW-HWI.

"Both group practice and academic nephrologists were satisfied or very satisfied with the intellectual challenges (92.6% and 93.3% respectively) and with their relationships with patients (91% and 94.5% respectively)," said Salsberg. "On the other hand, income and lifestyle were challenging for many nephrologists."

Among the report's key findings:

  • In general, women and male USMGs were more likely to practice in academic settings, while IMGs were more likely to practice in group practices.
  • Nephrologists in group practices were more likely to work longer hours as well as weekends and evenings but they also made more money.
  • Nephrologists in academic settings are more satisfied with their positions and may trade off work hours and income for lifestyle considerations.

In addition to the Early Career Nephrologists report, GW's report on the annual ASN Nephrology Fellows Survey will be released in advance of ASN Kidney Week 2018, the world's largest meeting of kidney health professionals being held October 23-28 in San Diego CA. Nephrology workforce research is one part of ASN's commitment to empower current and future members of the nephrology workforce and advance their professional goals and success.

Source:

https://www.asn-online.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Common biomarker of kidney disease may also indicate COPD
UH pharmacologist receives NIH grant to improve kidney function in older people
Innovative kidney matching process can improve success rates of kidney transplants
Consuming more caffeine may help reduce risk of death for people with kidney disease
Previously unknown virus acts as 'driver' for interstitial nephropathy
New discovery overturns centuries of thought about nature of kidney stones
Innovative questionnaire reveals most common symptoms reported by people with kidney disease
New LSU research aims to prevent kidney failure caused by type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
'Kidney-gene' plays role in the central nervous system and controls movement