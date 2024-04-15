NYU Langone achieves highest-quality kidney and lung transplant results in the U.S.

The NYU Langone Transplant Institute had the highest-quality kidney and lung transplant outcomes in the nation in 2023, according to federal quality data, while its heart and liver transplant programs reached new heights last year.

NYU Langone's kidney and lung transplant programs achieved excellence in both transplant rate and survival after transplant, according to data released by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), a national quality tracker overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2023, NYU Langone transplanted 331 kidneys—the most of any center in New York State—while also achieving top-quality results in both the rate of kidney transplants from a deceased donor and the kidney's survival after one year, which are the key metrics tracked by SRTR.

NYU Langone performed 76 lung transplants: the program was rated best in the nation for lung survival after transplant and getting patients off the waitlist fastest.

Our transplant center stands alone in being able to deliver speed and the highest quality possible for our patients. While we have achieved efficiency across our high-volume transplant programs, we simultaneously exceed national quality benchmarks." Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery, chair of the Department of Surgery, and director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute

NYU Langone performed 77 heart transplants last year, a record number, and one that is up from just 35 in 2018, when the program began. NYU Langone's heart transplant program also led national quality benchmarks for heart survival after one year. The heart transplant program continues to have the highest patient survival in the nation among programs that perform more than 35 transplants a year. In August 2023, the heart transplant team performed its 300th transplant since inception.

The liver transplant program performed 93 transplants in 2023, and here patients get a deceased donor liver transplant faster than any other center in the Northeast. Last year also saw the launch of a new Pediatric Liver Disease and Transplant Program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone. The NYU Langone Transplant Institute is now able to offer comprehensive, advanced liver transplant services to both children and adults. Additionally, we are the only comprehensive pediatric transplant program in the Northeast offering kidney, liver, heart, and lung transplants to pediatric patients.