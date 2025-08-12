Study identifies biomarkers that could help predict and manage chronic kidney disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SurreyAug 12 2025

Biomarkers that could help predict and manage chronic kidney disease (CKD) have been identified in a new study led by the University of Surrey.

The research, funded by Kidney Research UK, and as part of the National Unified Renal Translational Research Enterprise (NURTuRE) CKD study, leveraged data on 2,884 adult CKD patients from across 16 nephrology centres - in which specialists study, prevent, diagnose and treat kidney disease.

The study, which has been published by the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, examined 21 biomarkers linked to kidney damage, fibrosis, inflammation and cardiovascular disease.

Chronic kidney disease affects millions worldwide and is a major global health issue which is characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time, leading to serious health complications.

While established risk factors like age, sex, ethnicity, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) remain strong predictors, the research found that a combination of biomarkers, namely sTNFR1, sCD40, UCOL1A1, could be key for predicting kidney failure. A different combination of biomarkers including hs-cTnT, NT-proBNP, suPAR were instead comparably good at predicting all-cause mortality (death from any cause).

Our research shows that these novel biomarker models offer predictive results comparable to established methods, but the key finding here is that we can use these biomarkers to understand the underlying mechanisms of disease progression, potentially paving the way to more personalized treatments and medicines for CKD patients."

Dr. Tony Onoja, lead author of the study and Research Fellow, University of Surrey

Related Stories

The biomarker signatures identified provide insights into the underlying disease mechanism and associated processes linked to CKD's progression, including extracellular matrix accumulation, chronic inflammation, and cardiovascular stress. These insights could inform the development of new targeted therapies and more personalized treatments.

Professor Nophar Geifman, senior author of the study and Professor of Health and Biomedical Informatics at the University of Surrey said:

"Our study demonstrates that specific biomarkers can offer a more nuanced understanding of a patient's disease progression and mortality risk and the disease's ongoing activity. Further research is needed to evaluate how these biomarkers change in response to current treatments, and their clinical utility in patient care and in personalized medicine."

Source:

University of Surrey

Journal reference:

Onoja, A., et al. (2025). Biomarkers of Kidney Failure and All-Cause Mortality in CKD. Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. doi.org/10.1681/asn.0000000767.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mapping metformin’s kidney effects through spatial multi-omics
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research
Two-drug combo shows durable benefit in advanced kidney cancer
New genetic marker improves kidney transplant match predictions
3D-printed kidney tumors offer a new tool in the fight against renal cancer
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods
Uncovering a protective RNA molecule in kidney stress and disease
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel insights from lymphoid structures: Lessons from colorectal cancer research