Depression links to chronic headaches through weight and diet, not physical activity alone

Large population data from Iran show that body weight and iron intake help statistically explain the depression–headache link, while physical activity plays a supporting, indirect role rather than a direct one.

Study: Mediating effects of physical activity, BMI, and dietary iron intake on the relationship between depression and chronic headaches. Image Credit: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examined whether dietary iron intake, body mass index (BMI), and physical activity help account for the association between depression and chronic headaches using model-based statistical mediation analyses.

The findings indicate that the association between depression and chronic headaches is partially mediated by higher BMI and lower dietary iron intake, but not by physical activity as an independent pathway within the specified analytical model.

Depression and Chronic Headache Burden

Depression is a common and disabling mental health condition that affects mood, cognition, sleep, and quality of life. It is a major contributor to global disability and is particularly prevalent in South Asia and the Middle East, including Iran.

Chronic headaches affect a large proportion of adults and frequently co-occur with depression, suggesting a close and complex relationship. However, the biological and behavioral mechanisms linking depression to chronic headaches remain insufficiently understood.

Biopsychosocial and Lifestyle Risk Factors

Biopsychosocial theories highlight the interplay between psychological factors, physiological processes, and lifestyle behaviors in chronic headache disorders. Several modifiable factors are correlated with both depression and chronic headaches.

Related Stories

Depression has been linked to disrupted iron metabolism and lower dietary iron intake, which may increase vulnerability to headaches. Individuals with depression are also often less physically active and more likely to have higher BMI, both of which are established risk factors for chronic headache disorders.

Although previous studies have independently connected depression to physical activity, BMI, and iron intake, it remains unclear whether these factors statistically mediate the relationship between depression and chronic headaches.

Population Cohort and Data Collection

Researchers analyzed cross-sectional data from the Ravansar Non-Communicable Disease (RaNCD) cohort, part of a larger population study conducted in western Iran. Participants were adults aged 35–65 years who had lived in the region for at least nine months per year.

Data were collected through face-to-face interviews using standardized electronic questionnaires that captured sociodemographic characteristics, clinical history, depression status, and headache frequency.

Measurement of BMI, Diet, and Activity

Physical activity was assessed using validated questionnaires and expressed as metabolic-equivalent task-hours. Height and weight were measured objectively, and BMI was calculated using standardized procedures. Dietary iron intake was estimated using validated food-frequency questionnaires and the Iranian Food Composition Table.

Depression was identified through a psychologist's assessment or self-reported antidepressant use. Chronic headaches were defined as headaches occurring on at least 15 days per month for three consecutive months. Path analyses examined direct and indirect associations, testing BMI, dietary iron intake, and physical activity as mediators.

Mediation Analysis and Key Results

The analysis included 9,918 adults with a mean age of 47.3 years. Most participants were female, married, and had relatively low educational attainment. The majority did not have depression or chronic headaches.

Participants, on average, had moderate physical activity levels, were overweight by BMI criteria, and consumed approximately 20 mg of dietary iron per day. Individuals with depression differed significantly from those without depression in BMI, physical activity, iron intake, and chronic headache prevalence.

Correlation analyses showed that depression was significantly associated with higher BMI, lower physical activity, lower dietary iron intake, and a greater likelihood of chronic headaches. Age, sex, marital status, and education were included as covariates.

Path analysis demonstrated excellent model fit. Depression showed a significant direct association with chronic headaches and indirect associations through higher BMI and lower iron intake. Physical activity was not independently associated with headache occurrence after accounting for other pathways.

Mediation analyses confirmed partial mediation of the depression–headache association by BMI and dietary iron intake. Physical activity contributed indirectly through its associations with BMI and iron intake rather than acting as a direct mediator.

Interpretation, Strengths, and Limitations

The findings suggest that depression is associated with chronic headaches through both direct associations and indirect, statistically modeled pathways involving body mass index and dietary iron intake. Although depression was associated with lower physical activity, physical activity itself was not an independent mediator.

Strengths include the large population-based sample, standardized measurements, and simultaneous modeling of multiple mediators. Limitations include the cross-sectional design, which prevents causal inference, and reliance on self-reported data.

Overall, the study highlights the potential value of integrated interventions that target mental health, weight management, and nutritional adequacy to reduce the chronic headache burden.

Journal reference:
  • Hosseini, F.A., Bagherian, S., Shaygan, M., Cañete-Massé, C., Bonyani, M., Najafi, F. (2025). Mediating effects of physical activity, BMI, and dietary iron intake on the relationship between depression and chronic headaches. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-31993-0, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-31993-0

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2026, January 01). Depression links to chronic headaches through weight and diet, not physical activity alone. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 02, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260101/Depression-links-to-chronic-headaches-through-weight-and-diet-not-physical-activity-alone.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Depression links to chronic headaches through weight and diet, not physical activity alone". News-Medical. 02 January 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260101/Depression-links-to-chronic-headaches-through-weight-and-diet-not-physical-activity-alone.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Depression links to chronic headaches through weight and diet, not physical activity alone". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260101/Depression-links-to-chronic-headaches-through-weight-and-diet-not-physical-activity-alone.aspx. (accessed January 02, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2026. Depression links to chronic headaches through weight and diet, not physical activity alone. News-Medical, viewed 02 January 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260101/Depression-links-to-chronic-headaches-through-weight-and-diet-not-physical-activity-alone.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Vegan diet with unhealthy plant foods promotes greater weight loss than Mediterranean diet
A new trial investigates whether the MIND diet can be scaled for obesity management
Lifelong physical activity linked to lower metabolic syndrome risk
Younger epigenetic age linked to increased depression in older women
Which plant-based diet is healthiest and most sustainable
Nanoplastics alter the gut barrier and metabolism depending on diet
Parents’ anhedonia may shape how children’s brains respond to feedback
Lubiprostone shows signs of slowing kidney function decline in chronic kidney disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Plant-based omega-3s work better than expected in a year-long diet study