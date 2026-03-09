Sleep and diet emerge as key drivers of immunome variation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Science and Technology Review Publishing HouseMar 9 2026

Immunome (immune cells and functions) variations are closely related to human health. Various exposures, including the external environment and personal lifestyles, are important factors affecting the immune system.

Recent advances in research have focused on immune system variation mainly from a genome perspective. This population-based study (N=1,001 from The Human Phenome Atlas (THPA) cohort) investigated the immune variability from an exposure perspective, and further focused on the roles of the transcriptome and metabolome.

The study found that exposures explain 10.74% of the immunome variation. Through systematic association analyses, they identified 55 immunophenotypes that were influenced by 20 single or 3 composite exposures, with sleep and diet emerging as dominant exposures affecting the immunome. Sleep and diet influence the proportions of innate immune cells and the expression levels of immune cell surface proteins such as CD85j and CD16, respectively. Notably, distinct from the increase in IL-1β secretion caused by short-term late sleep onset, long-term late sleep onset triggered chronic inflammation with more metabolic changes. Bi-directional mediation analysis revealed that the effects of sleep on immunity are commonly linked to the transcriptome, whereas dietary influences on immunity are primarily associated with the metabolome. By summing weighted scores of molecules in mediation linkages, they developed transcriptomic (T-) and metabolomic (M-) indexes and further demonstrated that these indexes reflect human immune health or chronic diseases.

In summary, this study systemically charted a map of exposure-immunophenotype associations, highlighting transcriptional and metabolic molecules that interact with immunophenotypes under exposure influences. These findings are expected to provide guidance for future health assessment and management.

Source:

Science and Technology Review Publishing House

Journal reference:

Zhao, Y., et al. (2025). The Influence of Sleep and Diet on Human Peripheral Immunity and Chronic Health Conditions. Research. DOI: 10.34133/research.1081. https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/research.1081

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Neural circuit mechanisms explain how chronic sleep loss disrupts social memory
Matching academic demands to teen biology
A sharp rise in "very short sleep" among US teens
Seven hours sleep linked to lower insulin resistance risk
Experts share essential tips for maintaining healthy sleep during daylight saving time
Study links high-fat diet to faster breast cancer progression
Study finds most sustainable diet indices overlook industrial food processing
High-fat ketogenic diet improves exercise response in diabetic mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds widespread microplastics in children and suggests diet may shape exposure