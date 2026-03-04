Experts share essential tips for maintaining healthy sleep during daylight saving time

Welcome to "Ask the Expert," a UTHealth Houston newsroom series where our leading physicians examine pressing health challenges. In this edition, we address daylight saving time and setting healthy sleep habits.

The month of March brings the promise of warmer weather and longer days ahead. But adjusting to the change in clocks can be tricky. Here's how you can maintain good sleeping habits when the clock jumps forward on March 8.

How can people prepare for the clocks to spring forward?

Since the daylight saving time shift happens over the weekend, most people are usually able to handle the shift without the pressure of workday schedules. However, there is strong evidence that sleep deprivation around daylight saving time can have negative health effects. This time can be especially challenging for those who struggle to fall asleep.

If possible, move back your natural sleep schedule by 15 minutes each day in the week leading up to daylight saving time. Even practicing this tip two to three days before the time change can be beneficial.

The best solution is to wake up 15 minutes earlier every day and gain exposure to daylight. Sunlight is the most effective gatekeeper for our circadian rhythms.

If you need more help adjusting, adults can use low-dose melatonin, between 3 and 5 milligrams.

How much sleep do adults need? Kids?

The expert consensus is that most adults need about 7-9 hours of sleep. In children, there is variation depending on age. Teenagers may need 8-10 hours, younger school-age children 9-12 hours, and preschoolers 10-13 hours.

What are some tips for getting a good night's sleep?

The single most important thing that you can do for your sleep is to follow a consistent schedule, within practical limitations. Avoid caffeine about eight hours prior to bedtime, and avoid heavy exercise or heavy food portions and alcohol about three hours prior to bedtime. Your sleeping conditions should be quiet and dark.

How can people maintain long-term healthy sleeping habits?

Prioritizing sleep - not allowing it to become simply a flexible overtime slot - is a crucial mindset to develop and maintain long-term healthy sleeping habits.

The bed should be dedicated only to sleep, not to browsing around or thinking aimlessly. Addressing sleep disorders is equally critical, since many of them can be treated successfully.

However, it is counterproductive to worry about sleep. Sleep is a natural biological process that exists to perform many critical biological functions. The human body rotates in rest and activity cycles, ensuring daytime activity attunes the body for sound sleep. Maintaining a structured lifestyle as best as possible is likely the best long-term solution for healthy sleeping habits.

By Sudha Tallavajhula, MD | Professor of neurology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston and sleep medicine physician and neurologist at UT Physicians. All quotes should be attributed to her.