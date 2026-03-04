A sharp rise in "very short sleep" among US teens

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of ConnecticutMar 4 2026

Teenagers across the country are getting less sleep, a researcher from the University of Connecticut reports on March 2nd, 2026, in JAMA. And the problem appears to be societal.

Teens not getting enough sleep has been reported as a problem in the medical literature since at least the turn of the 20th century: a 1905 study in The Lancet of the sleep hours of boys in British boarding schools worried that they were not getting enough sleep due to nighttime lighting, and suggested that "late to bed and early to rise is neither physiological nor wise".

Later on in the 1950s, public concern focused on evening entertainments such as radio and television, keeping teens awake too late. More recently, research has connected too little sleep with overstimulation, mental health problems, accidents, and academic challenges.

But teens are getting even less sleep than they used to, report UConn School of Medicine psychiatric epidemiologist T. Greg Rhee and colleagues in their latest look at the Youth Risk Behavior Survey done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Youth Risk Behavior Survey provides nationally-representative data to examine long-term trends of risk behaviors in teens. Rhee and his colleagues' analysis of the survey data from 2007 to 2023 shows more than 50% of teens are reporting less than 5 hours of sleep a night in the most recent survey, more sleep deprived teens than in any previous survey.

Less than five hours of sleep a night is considered very short sleep, and is associated with emotional regulation issues such as anxiety and depression, poor academic performance or neurocognitive development, and increased risks for obesity and diabetes.

Related Stories

Teen getting less than 5 hours of sleep a night increased across all subgroups in the most recent survey, whether they had risk factors such as depressive thoughts, using controlled substances, or had large amounts of screen time, or no risk factors at all. The number of teens getting sufficient sleep, defined as eight or more hours a night, dropped from more than 30% in 2007 to less than 25% in 2023.

"These trends highlight the need for population-level interventions among teens. For example, later school start times can help with longer sleep, which may lead to better mental health outcomes and greater academic engagement," said Rhee and his colleagues. 

More research is needed into which interventions might be effective on the population level. For example, Rhee suggests researchers examine whether reforming academic or extracurricular schedules to reduce evening demands could improve sleep health among teens.

Source:

University of Connecticut

Journal reference:

Bommersbach, T. J., et al. (2026). Insufficient Sleep Among US Adolescents Across Behavioral Risk Groups. JAMA. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2026.1417. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2845759.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Aligning overnight fasting with sleep improves heart health
Neuroticism may influence adolescents' well-being through sleep disruption and reduced mindfulness
Oxytocin circuits mediate sleep loss-induced social memory deficits
Seven hours sleep linked to lower insulin resistance risk
Insufficient sleep raises heart rhythm disorder risk in adults
Experts share essential tips for maintaining healthy sleep during daylight saving time
Untreated sleep apnea may cost the UK and US billions annually
Matching academic demands to teen biology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New study uncovers link between pediatric OSA and higher risk of viral infections