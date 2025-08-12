3D-printed kidney tumors offer a new tool in the fight against renal cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
IOP PublishingAug 12 2025

Scientists at Tsinghua University have developed a method to grow kidney tumors in the lab using cells from real patients, offering a potential new tool in the fight against renal cancer. Their research, published in the journal Biofabrication, outlines how 3D bioprinting technology can be used to replicate the unique characteristics of each patient's tumor.

The team combined tumor cells with other cell types, including blood vessel-like structures, to mimic the environment within the body. The lab-grown tumors, called organoids, are created from real patients' tumor cells, and exactly mimic their traits. This realistic model provides a more accurate platform for studying tumor development and testing how different therapies perform. The technology also reduces the need for labour-intensive manual processes, enabling faster and more scalable testing.

The incidence rate of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is increasing annually, posing a serious threat to human health. One of the main challenges in treatment is that many patients don't respond well to chemotherapy, and targeted drugs work differently for each person. tumors vary significantly, and genetic changes over time can lead to treatment failure, drug resistance, and higher chances of recurrence. Current lab models are often inconsistent and don't accurately reflect how tumors behave in the body, making it difficult to test realistic treatment options.

The new 3D bioprinting approach overcomes these limitations by producing organoids that retain the same features as the original tumors. This allows researchers to test multiple therapies quickly and identify the most effective options before applying them in the clinic.

This new method could greatly improve how we study kidney cancer and develop personalized treatments for patients. The rapid production of organoids will make it much faster to find the right treatment for individual patients."

Dr. Yuan Pang, co-author of the study

Source:

IOP Publishing

Journal reference:

Mao, S., et al. (2025) Bioprinting of patient-derived heterogeneous renal cell carcinoma organoids for personalized therapy. Biofabrication. doi.org/10.1088/1758-5090/adecc5

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Wilms tumor found to contain millions of genetic changes
Study provides insights into the immune response following pig-to-human kidney xenotransplants
New autoimmune target identified in pediatric idiopathic nephrotic syndrome
New blood markers predict kidney disease and mortality in diabetes
New analysis reveals widespread progression of CKM syndrome across the U.S.
Early treatment withdrawal offers safety and savings for patients with rare kidney disease
New genetic marker improves kidney transplant match predictions
Uncovering a protective RNA molecule in kidney stress and disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New microfluidic device brings affordable kidney testing to the point of care