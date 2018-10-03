New search technique efficiently identifies antibiotic compounds

Oct 3 2018

If you're looking for a needle in a haystack, it's best to know what hay looks like. An international team of researchers has applied this idea to the search for new pharmaceuticals, developing a technique that reduces the chances of simply rediscovering known compounds.

In an article published today in the journal Nature Communications, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University; the University of California, San Diego; and St. Petersburg State University in Russia describe a new means of searching vast repositories of compounds produced by microbes. By analyzing the mass spectra of the compounds, they were able to identify known compounds within the repository and eliminate them from further analysis, focusing instead on the unknown variants -- the needles within the haystack -- that might potentially be better or more efficient antibiotics, anticancer drugs or other pharmaceuticals.

In just a week, running on 100 computers, the algorithm, called Dereplicator+, sorted through a billion mass spectra in the Global Natural Products Social molecular network at UC San Diego and identified more than 5,000 promising, unknown compounds that merit further investigation, said Hosein Mohimani, assistant professor in CMU's Computational Biology Department and first author on the article.

The algorithm that powers this molecular search engine is now available for use by any investigator to study additional repositories.

In the past, mass spectrometry data repositories have been underused because it was difficult to search through them and because those efforts to date have been plagued by high rates of rediscovery of known compounds.

Related Stories

"It's unbelievable how many times people have rediscovered penicillin," Mohimani said.

Analyzing the compounds' mass spectra -- essentially, a measurement of the masses within a sample that has been ionized -- is a relatively inexpensive way of identifying possible new pharmaceuticals. But existing techniques were largely limited to peptides, which have simple structures such as chains and loops.

"We were only looking at the tip of the iceberg," Mohimani said.

To analyze the larger number of complex compounds that have entangled structures and numerous loops and branches, the researchers developed a method for predicting how a mass spectrometer would break apart the molecules. Beginning with the weakest rings, the method simulated what would happen as the molecules came apart. Using 5,000 known compounds and their mass spectra, they trained a computer model that could then be used to predict how other compounds would break down.

Mohimani said Dereplicator+ not only can identify known compounds that don't need to be investigated further, but it can also find less common variants of the known compounds that likely would go undetected within a sample.

Source:

https://www.cs.cmu.edu/news/new-algorithm-efficiently-finds-antibiotic-candidates

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Metrohm’s complete know-how on pharmaceutical analysis
New report reveals rapid growth in Vietnam pharmaceutical market
MILabs’ versatile Hybrid OI/CT system installed at Guangdong University of Technology
Envirotainer voted as Best Active Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solution Provider
Cherwell releases new pocket guide to prepared culture media
Unapproved antibiotics contribute heavily to global antibiotic resistance rates
Using CRISPR To Produce Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Pfizer to stop Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Not-for-profit hospitals coming up with their own generic medicines to combat shortages