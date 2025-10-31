Proimmune Ltd introduces Prove® SL Self-Loading MHC Class I Monomers to improve T cell research flexibility

ProImmune Ltd, a global leader in life science reagents and services, today announced the launch of its new ProVE® SL Self-Loading MHC Class I Monomers. The novel reagents for antigen-specific CD8+ T cell detection are designed to offer researchers unprecedented flexibility, speed, and MHC allele-coverage, with over 50 HLA alleles available.

Supplied as highly robust, empty, biotinylated MHC Class I molecules, ProImmune's ProVE SL Monomers offer an extended allele range including HLA-A, HLA-B, HLA-C and non-canonical alleles, as well as mouse H-2. The ProVE SL platform allows researchers to load their own peptides and flexibly combine monomers with a wide range of avidin or streptavidin conjugates - including fluorescent, barcoded, or mass-cytometry reagents - to easily create tetramers or surface-bound complexes. This flexibility enables faster experimental setup, reconfiguration of panels, expanded donor-cohort coverage, including less common alleles, and integration with advanced flow and mass cytometry or single-cell RNA sequencing workflows.

T cell immunology, epitope mapping and immune-monitoring workflows increasingly demand reagents that permit rapid customization across diverse HLA contexts. The ProVE SL monomers address key limitations of conventional pre-loaded MHC monomers, which often restrict peptide choice, require complex loading and exchange steps, or cover only frequent alleles. By enabling self-loading of peptides, the ProVE SL platform empowers immunologists to adapt their reagents more quickly to new antigens, for example for infectious diseases, cancer neo-antigens, autoantigens, and measuring vaccine responses and to study donor cohorts with rarer HLA types.

With the launch of our new ProVE SL monomers, we are offering researchers the ability to customise MHC monomer reagents at unprecedented speed and breadth. This flexibility will accelerate epitope mapping, immune-monitoring and translational across research programs, including in infectious disease and oncology. ProVE SL Monomers are a natural extension to our market-leading product ranges in MHC Class I/II monomers, multimers, and immunology services, as well as our extensive peptide synthesis capability." Dr. Nikolai Schwabe, CEO, ProImmune

The ProVE SL Self-Loading MHC Class I Monomers are available now through ProImmune's catalog and distributor network.