Tracking antibiotic prescribing variation in Arkansas Medicaid patient-centered medical homes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansSep 23 2025

Background and goal: In this study, researchers developed, implemented and measured a claims-based, practice-level performance measure to calculate, track and influence antibiotic prescribing variation across Arkansas Medicaid's patient-centered medical home (PCMH) program. 

Study approach: This retrospective, observational study used 2019–2021 outpatient antibiotic paid claims, attributing each claim to the clinic's patient-centered medical home (PCMH) panel in Arkansas Medicaid. Every practice received a quarterly report card showing its antibiotic rate-paid claims per 1,000 attributed patients per year-and how it compared with other PCMHs. Clinics were labeled high, middle or low prescribers based on 2019 and then tracked through 2020 and 2021. The researchers then compared Arkansas Medicaid rates with Arkansas and U.S. all-payer rates from IQVIA data that CDC publishes every year.

Main results: Out of 216 PCMH sites, 176 were included in the analysis.

  • The 2019, 2020, and 2021 cohort prescription rates were 1,089, 785, and 853 per 1,000 attributed patients.

  • In 2021, PCMH rates were lower than Arkansas all-payer rates but higher than U.S. all-payer rates.

  • The clinics that prescribed the least antibiotics had a rate of 720 prescriptions per 1,000 patients in 2019 and 564 in 2021, while the clinics that prescribed the most had a rate of 1,491 per 1,000 patients in 2019 and 1,140 in 2021.

  • Pediatric claims decreased by 25% and adult age groups decreased by 15% in 2021 compared with 2019.

  • Rates fell during the years of the COVID pandemic. Without a comparison group, the report cards' specific effect is unknown.

Why it matters: Providing a big picture look of a clinic's prescribing habits may help clinics keep an eye on and reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions as well as identify clinical outliers for data feedback and quality improvement interventions.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Golden, W., et al. (2025). Measurement of Practice-Level Antibiotic Utilization in a Medicaid Patient-Centered Medical Home Program. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240181

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study reveals gaps in research on environmental antibiotic resistance
Outdated antibiotic advice fuels resistance in low-income settings
Light-activated coating kills bacteria and viruses
Common painkillers ibuprofen and paracetamol found to fuel antibiotic resistance
Balancing copper antimicrobials to combat antibiotic resistance
App boosts antibiotic prescribing safety in outpatient clinics
Health care visits linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Guatemalan communities
Single penicillin injection found to be as effective as three doses for early syphilis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Special subgroup of bifidobacteria found to reduce antibiotic resistance in infants