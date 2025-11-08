A scalable, human-centered strategy for employee resilience

University of Phoenix
Nov 8 2025

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the publication of a new white paper, "Recovering from Burnout Through Mentoring," authored by Carla M. Harris, Ed.D., and Sandra Sessoms-Penny, Ed.D, both Fellows at the University of Phoenix Center for Organizational Wellness, Engagement, and Belonging (CO-WEB). The paper examines how structured mentorship can support employees experiencing burnout and offers actionable guidance for organizations and leaders to foster resilience and engagement.

Grounded in current research and insights from the University's Career Optimism Index® study, the authors note that employee burnout remains pervasive, with 51% of U.S. workers reporting that they experience it, and argue that mentoring is a scalable, human-centered lever that can improve personal agency and workplace outcomes.

The white paper summarizes evidence-based benefits of mentoring for individuals navigating burnout, including helping mentees boost self-confidence, improve job performance, reduce stress and enhance overall well-being. It also details common emotional, physical and mental signs of employee burnout and provides practical strategies for recovery such as prioritizing self-care, reframing work perspective, reassessing priorities and seeking support.

"Mentorship gives people a partner in problem-solving," said Harris. "When mentors offer consistent feedback, accountability and encouragement, employees can rebuild confidence and re-engage with their work in healthier, more sustainable ways."

"Organizations don't have to wait for burnout to become a crisis," added Sessoms-Penny.

By equipping mentors and managers with clear frameworks, leaders can normalize help-seeking, reduce stigma and create pathways back to purpose and performance."

Carla M. Harris, Ed.D., University of Phoenix

The full white paper is available on the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or on the College of Doctoral Studies' Research Hub.

Harris is an experienced early childhood educator whose educational research focuses on issues in leadership, mentoring and student success. Sessoms-Penny is a Senior Research Fellow at CO-WEB and serves as a University Research Methodologist and faculty member in the College of Doctoral Studies.

