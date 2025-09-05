Too much caffeine may worsen stress for students hooked on studying

Students who lean on coffee and energy drinks to power through nonstop studying may be fueling the very stress, anxiety, and depression they are trying to fight, new research warns.

Man, studying and headache in night by computer for test, with coffee cup in his handStudy: Caffeine Intake Mediates the Relationship Between Problematic Overstudying and Psychological Distress. Image credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock.com

Excessive caffeine intake may be associated with and potentially aggravate psychological distress in students with problematic overstudying behavior, as reported by a new study published in the journal Nutrients.

Background

Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychoactive substance worldwide. Primarily obtained from coffee, caffeine improves alertness, attention, cognitive functions, and performance during physically and mentally demanding tasks. These properties make caffeine most popular among university students, who sometimes consume energy drinks to boost their performance while studying.

Moderate caffeine intake has been found to improve mood due to its energizing effects. However, existing evidence indicates that excessive caffeine intake can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and panic attacks. Caffeine is known to directly act on the Hypothalamic–Pituitary–Adrenal axis, leading to increased secretion of stress hormones, potentiation of cardiovascular and neuroendocrine stress reactivity, and subsequent induction of overall stress level.

Given the higher reliance of students on caffeine intake for performance boosting and the possible negative impact of caffeine on psychological distress, the current study was designed to investigate whether caffeine intake mediates the association between problematic overstudying and psychological distress among university students.

Problematic overstudying, also known as compulsive studying behavior or study addiction, is an addictive behavior and an early form of work addiction. Such behavior can potentially reduce functioning in other life domains and trigger negative health consequences.

Like the characteristic features of excessive caffeine intake, study addiction is associated with states of high alertness and arousal despite increasing fatigue, which in turn can lead to high and chronic stress and poor quality of life. Given these similarities, the current study aimed to explore the stress-mediating role of caffeine among students with study addiction.

Study design   

The study included two separate groups of university students: 436 students in the first group and 3421 students in the second group, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students.

Related Stories

The Bergen Study Addiction Scale and Perceived Stress Scale-4 were used to assess participants’ study addiction and psychological distress, including stress, anxiety, and depression. All participants were asked to provide information on their daily caffeine intake for the mediation analysis.

Key findings

Higher levels of study addiction symptoms were linked with greater caffeine intake and higher levels of perceived stress, anxiety, and depression in both groups.

The study analysis revealed that caffeine intake partially mediates the relationship between study addiction and perceived stress in both study groups. A similar mediating effect of caffeine intake on the relationship between study addiction and anxiety and depression was observed only among students from the second group.

Study significance

The study suggests that caffeine intake may partially contribute to increased risk of stress, anxiety, and depression among university students with study addiction. Students who are addicted to studying are more likely to consume caffeine, as observed in the study.

The mediating effects of caffeine were small and partial, highlighting the presence of other factors, including excessive efforts, perfectionism, and social isolation, which may also contribute to higher levels of perceived stress, anxiety, and depression in addicted individuals.   

Students consider excessive caffeine intake as a coping strategy, as caffeine triggers arousal, improves attention and alertness, reduces fatigue and pain, enhances mood, and helps distract from problems. However, in students with study addiction, high intake of caffeine may function as a maladaptive and potentially addictive pattern of mood regulation, rather than an effective coping strategy.

The study finds a positive association between caffeine intake and depression among students from the second group, which contradicts previous reports stating that higher caffeine intake is associated with a lower risk of depression. However, in line with the current study findings,  prior research has reported that higher caffeine intake is associated with an increased risk of suicidal tendency among shift workers.

This study suggests that shift workers consume more caffeine due to long working hours and sleep deprivation, which in turn increases the risk of depression. The current study findings may be partially explained by similar mechanisms associated with high study workload, long studying hours, and high academic stress related to study addiction.

The study did not find any mediating effect of caffeine intake on the relationship between study addiction and anxiety and depression among students belonging to the first group. This might be due to insufficient statistical power from the small sample size.

Overall, the study findings suggest limiting caffeine intake and promoting healthy alternatives, such as rest and recovery, to support the mental health of students with problematic overstudying.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:
  • Kosecka O. (2025). Caffeine Intake Mediates the Relationship Between Problematic Overstudying and Psychological Distress. Nutrients. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17172845 https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/17/2845

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, September 05). Too much caffeine may worsen stress for students hooked on studying. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 05, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250905/Too-much-caffeine-may-worsen-stress-for-students-hooked-on-studying.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Too much caffeine may worsen stress for students hooked on studying". News-Medical. 05 September 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250905/Too-much-caffeine-may-worsen-stress-for-students-hooked-on-studying.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Too much caffeine may worsen stress for students hooked on studying". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250905/Too-much-caffeine-may-worsen-stress-for-students-hooked-on-studying.aspx. (accessed September 05, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Too much caffeine may worsen stress for students hooked on studying. News-Medical, viewed 05 September 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250905/Too-much-caffeine-may-worsen-stress-for-students-hooked-on-studying.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Chronic stress and fatty diet disrupt brain-liver circuit leading to diabetes
Stress in mothers causes eczema in newborn mice through immune cell changes
Innovative VR therapy helps ease anxiety in cardiovascular disease
Stress in early life alters brain cell structure and behavior in mice
WHO and WMO report highlights extreme heat's impact on workers
How social challenges shape gut health and drive obesity risk
Acute and chronic stress produce distinct behavioral effects in male and female rats
Stress-activated gene damages insulin-producing cells in type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Everyday diet ingredients like caffeine can affect bacterial antibiotic resistance