SNAP and Medicaid cuts could strip students of school meals

A federal bill is reshaping who qualifies for free school meals, putting high-need students at risk and forcing schools to absorb new administrative and financial burdens as they fight to keep kids fed.

Two women serving food to a girl in a school cafeteria queueStudy: From Policy to Plate: Implications of 2025 U.S. Federal Policy Changes on School Meals. Image credit: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

In a recent perspective in Nutrients, nutrition experts at Duke University highlighted their concerns about the impact of recent federal policy changes on the access of low-income children to school meals.

They noted that restricting access to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will likely reduce the number of children who can receive nutritious school meals at low or no cost, compromising their nutrition and well-being.

Recent improvements in school meals

Federal school meal programs remain essential sources of daily nutrition for millions of U.S. children, particularly those from low-income households. Many students receive up to half of their daily calories through these programs, making them a key public health intervention.

Over the past decade, major reforms have significantly improved the nutritional quality of meals by increasing the consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while lowering sodium and saturated fat levels. Evaluations consistently show that policy meals are markedly healthier, with Healthy Eating Index gains of more than 40 % for both lunches and breakfasts.

Participation patterns also suggest that school meals effectively reach vulnerable groups. Students from food-insecure households, rural communities, and historically marginalized racial/ethnic groups tend to participate at the highest rates.

Furthermore, higher nutritional standards appear to encourage participation, as schools offering healthier meals experience a greater uptake among students. School meals now provide equitable nutritional quality across schools regardless of socioeconomic status or racial and ethnic composition, illustrating how federal policy can narrow long-standing dietary inequities.

Despite these advances, persistent gaps remain. Added sugar levels in school meals have long exceeded dietary recommendations, particularly in breakfasts, where flavored milk and sweetened cereals significantly contribute to sugar intake. As a result, new federal added-sugar limits, which will roll out between 2027 and 2028, will further tighten nutritional standards.

Complementary state-level efforts are also emerging, reflecting growing concerns about their links with poor cardiometabolic and mental health outcomes. Several states have also introduced or passed policies restricting dyes, additives, or ultra-processed foods in schools, with California becoming the first state to define and begin regulating ultra-processed foods. These combined actions demonstrate a broad commitment to improving children’s diets through both federal and state policy pathways.

New federal policy actions

Against this backdrop of nutritional progress, new policy developments in 2025 pose significant challenges to maintaining and expanding access to school meals. Most notable is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBB), which changes eligibility rules for SNAP and Medicaid.

Related Stories

Direct certification eliminates the need for families to submit applications, thereby reducing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring that more eligible children receive meals. The OBB restricts SNAP eligibility by tightening work requirement exemptions for parents, eliminating exemptions for vulnerable groups (including veterans and people experiencing homelessness), and excluding many noncitizens.

High-school students are especially vulnerable because work requirement exemptions now only apply to parents of children aged 14 or younger; consequently, many older students are likely to lose SNAP benefits and, as a result, their automatic qualification for free school meals. The legislation also raises state administrative costs, which may limit state participation in SNAP altogether.

Similarly, Medicaid enrolment is expected to decline due to new work requirements, more frequent income and eligibility checks, and shortened six-month recertification windows. Because many households experience income irregularities, especially in low-wage or seasonal jobs, these rules increase the likelihood of losing coverage, which directly affects school meal eligibility.

Consequences for nutritional equity

Reduced direct certification will have ripple effects throughout the school nutrition system. Schools and districts will face a surge in paper applications for free and reduced-price meals, creating backlogs, delays, and administrative strain.

Any lag in processing can result in children missing meals, particularly those from newly ineligible groups such as refugee families and children with humanitarian immigration status. The paper specifically notes that Cuban and Haitian children, as well as children entering the U.S. under asylum or urgent humanitarian protections, are at heightened risk of losing eligibility. These disruptions threaten to widen existing disparities in food security and diet quality.

Financial consequences are also substantial. School meal programs operate on tight margins, with reimbursement rates often insufficient to cover rising costs for staff, food, equipment, and facilities.

Reduced participation translates directly into lost revenue, making it harder for schools to maintain high nutrition standards or invest in scratch cooking and the preparation of fresh food. Cuts to programs such as the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement further strain budgets and reduce opportunities to serve fresh, minimally processed foods. These cuts also undermine local food systems and rural economies by disrupting stable purchasing contracts with farmers and small producers.

One of the most concerning impacts relates to the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows high-poverty schools to serve free meals to all students. If fewer students qualify for SNAP and Medicaid, many schools may lose eligibility or receive lower reimbursement rates, which could discourage participation entirely.

Broader implications and future recommendations

These policy changes threaten one of the most effective child nutrition programs in the United States and risk undoing decades of progress in nutritional quality, equitable access, and the use of school meals to combat food insecurity.

The authors argue that strong advocacy and comprehensive research are urgently needed. Budget cuts to federal agencies jeopardize national surveillance efforts that track the outcomes of school meal programs. Without such monitoring, it becomes increasingly difficult to assess the real-world effects of recent policies, identify inequities, and inform future reforms.

Protecting and strengthening school meal programs is essential to reducing child hunger, safeguarding diet-related health, and supporting academic success nationwide.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Miscellaneous News

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2025, November 27). SNAP and Medicaid cuts could strip students of school meals. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 27, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251127/SNAP-and-Medicaid-cuts-could-strip-students-of-school-meals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "SNAP and Medicaid cuts could strip students of school meals". News-Medical. 27 November 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251127/SNAP-and-Medicaid-cuts-could-strip-students-of-school-meals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "SNAP and Medicaid cuts could strip students of school meals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251127/SNAP-and-Medicaid-cuts-could-strip-students-of-school-meals.aspx. (accessed November 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2025. SNAP and Medicaid cuts could strip students of school meals. News-Medical, viewed 27 November 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251127/SNAP-and-Medicaid-cuts-could-strip-students-of-school-meals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How short school closures hit Japan’s low-income boys hardest in math
How parental stress and long work weeks shape children’s reading outcomes
Why health education isn’t stopping young adults from consuming energy drinks
Scientists uncover 53 genetic clues that shape math ability beyond IQ
How branding and peer pressure keep kids hooked on energy drinks
Better schools can offset genetic disadvantages in learning
Can exercise help rewire the brain against internet addiction?
Keto diet reduces depression symptoms by 70% in college students

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
From stress to susceptibility: how COVID lockdowns shaped teen vaping risk