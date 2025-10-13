How short school closures hit Japan’s low-income boys hardest in math

A new study reveals that even brief class closures in Japan can widen learning gaps, with low-income boys losing the most ground in math, while strong teachers help bridge the divide. 

Study: Do class closures affect students’ achievements? Heterogeneous effects of students’ socioeconomic backgrounds. Image Credit: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in The Journal of the Japanese and International Economies, researchers examined the effects of influenza-related school closures on the academic success of children from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds in Japan.

How does school closure impact student success?

Current estimates suggest that child deprivation can account for up to 5.4% of a nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). The economic effects of these inequalities were magnified during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which disproportionately affected children living in disadvantaged households.

School closures during the early wave of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant loss of in-school instructional time, with over 1.6 billion students affected worldwide. Pandemic-related learning losses have been directly correlated to reduced skill acquisition and productivity, both of which can significantly reduce future lifetime earnings for affected students.

These adverse effects were particularly evident among children of parents with lower educational attainment, as these adults were less likely to be allowed to work from home and, as a result, be more available to assist their children with schoolwork.

To isolate and better understand the mechanisms behind such learning disparities, the authors analyzed class closures in Japan that occurred between 2015 and 2017 due to seasonal influenza outbreaks, using them as a natural experiment rather than focusing on pandemic-era closures.

School closures can potentially cause deleterious effects on academic achievement, particularly among disadvantaged children. Therefore, it is important for researchers and policymakers to understand the mechanisms that contribute to these growing and persistent inequalities to support the timely development of effective interventions.

Study findings

The researchers of the current study utilized administrative data from students between grades two and eight to determine the effects of school closures on study test scores the following year.

About 9% of elementary school students and 8% of middle school students had one or more class closures with an average duration of two to three days between 2015 and 2017. Importantly, 30% of elementary and 38% of middle school students were from low-income families, which reflects the higher proportion of this population in public schools as compared to the overall proportion.

Related Stories

Class closures adversely affected math scores in elementary students, particularly among boys from low-income households. The effect size among these students was substantially larger than that observed for middle- or high-income students, despite the universal impact of a 0.06-0.13 standard deviation loss in test scores due to school closures.

Boys from low-income families showed the greatest declines in mathematics performance compared to girls of similar backgrounds. Greater reductions in math scores were observed in older elementary school students between grades four and six than in younger students.

School closures did not significantly affect language arts scores, which suggests that lost classroom time primarily affected quantitative learning. In fact, girls from more affluent households performed better in language arts the year after school closures as compared to all other students.

Class closures at the end of the school year between December and March were most detrimental, as students had less time to recover from lost classroom time. The adverse effects of these late-term closures persisted for up to two years, particularly among boys from low-income households and in mathematics.

Compared to girls, boys, especially those of a lower academic standing, were more likely to spend school closure days watching television or playing video games. Furthermore, students from wealthier households were more likely to maintain structured study routines during these closures, with girls from low-income households often increasing their focus on school work, which translated into improved language arts scores the following year.

High-quality teachers could mitigate the negative impact of class closures on economically disadvantaged students, indicating the potential efficacy of public programs in averting temporary disruptions to students’ learning environments.

Conclusions

Boys from low-income families are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of class closures on academic progress, especially in mathematics. The study findings suggest that these effects are modulated by the subject, timing, socioeconomic background, and teacher experience.

These results highlight the importance of public programs designed to safeguard student learning environments against such adverse disruptions.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, October 13). How short school closures hit Japan’s low-income boys hardest in math. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 13, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251013/How-short-school-closures-hit-Japane28099s-low-income-boys-hardest-in-math.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "How short school closures hit Japan’s low-income boys hardest in math". News-Medical. 13 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251013/How-short-school-closures-hit-Japane28099s-low-income-boys-hardest-in-math.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "How short school closures hit Japan’s low-income boys hardest in math". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251013/How-short-school-closures-hit-Japane28099s-low-income-boys-hardest-in-math.aspx. (accessed October 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. How short school closures hit Japan’s low-income boys hardest in math. News-Medical, viewed 13 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251013/How-short-school-closures-hit-Japane28099s-low-income-boys-hardest-in-math.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AI tool detects tiny brain lesions to improve epilepsy treatment in children
Advancing patient safety for children: building safer systems from birth
Income inequality in society associated with structural changes in the developing brain
Study warns of inevitable child mortality rise without unimpeded aid in Gaza
Home environment shapes behavior in preschoolers with developmental disabilities
New funding supports research aimed at enabling prostheses for children with lower extremity amputation
Researchers develop a powerful new tool to sharpen the accuracy of genetic testing
Protected areas of defined geographic zones may have unintended impacts on children’s diet

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
$4 million grant supports effort to turn enzyme-targeting science into treatments for Cryptosporidium infections