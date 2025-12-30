Study shows AI can predict language success after cochlear implants

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoDec 30 2025

AI model using deep transfer learning – the most advanced form of machine learning – predicted with 92 % accuracy spoken language outcomes at one-to-three years after cochlear implants (implanted electronic hearing device), according to a large international study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Although cochlear implantation is the only effective treatment to improve hearing and enable spoken language for children with severe to profound hearing loss, spoken language development after early implantation is more variable in comparison to children born with typical hearing. If children who are likely to have more difficulty with spoken language are identified prior to implantation, intensified therapy can be offered earlier to improve their speech.

Researchers trained AI models to predict outcomes based on pre-implantation brain MRI scans from 278 children in Hong Kong, Australia and U.S., who spoke three different languages (English, Spanish and Cantonese). The three centers in the study also used different protocols for scanning the brain and different outcome measures.

Such complex, heterogenous datasets are problematic for traditional machine learning, but the study showed excellent results with the deep learning model. It outperformed traditional machine learning models in all outcome measures.

"Our results support the feasibility of a single AI model as a robust prognostic tool for language outcomes of children served by cochlear implant programs worldwide. This is an exciting advance for the field," said senior author Nancy M. Young, MD, Medical Director of Audiology and Cochlear Implant Programs at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago – the U.S. center in the study.

This AI-powered tool allows a 'predict-to-prescribe' approach to optimize language development by determining which child may benefit from more intensive therapy."

Nancy M. Young,  Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Related Stories

This work was supported by the Research Grants Council of Hong Kong Grant GRF14605119, National Institutes of Health R21DC016069 and R01DC019387.

Dr. Young holds the Lillian S. Wells Professorship in Pediatric Otolaryngology at Lurie Children's. She also is Professor of Otolaryngology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Professor and Fellow at Knowles Hearing Center, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Northwestern University School of Communication.

Lurie Children's Cochlear Implant Program is one of the largest and most experienced in the world, with more than 2,000 cochlear implant procedures performed since its inception in 1991.

Source:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Journal reference:

Wang, Y., et al. (2025) Forecasting Spoken Language Development in Children With Cochlear Implants Using Preimplant Magnetic Resonance Imaging. JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery. DOI:10.1001/jamaoto.2025.4694. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/fullarticle/2842669.

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Early exposure to child care tax credits has mixed long-term health effects on children
Children’s Hospital Colorado completes its first heart and liver dual transplant
Unnecessary gluten-free diets may put children at risk
One in four children misses care at a pediatric trauma center
Study reveals significant financial strain on families seeking mental healthcare
Plant-based diets support healthy growth when properly planned for children
Paternal microplastic exposure alters metabolic health in offspring
Dinutuximab beta plus chemotherapy shrinks neuroblastoma tumors in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Benefits and drawbacks of grandparental childcare uncovered in new study