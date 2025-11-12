School vaping prevention lessons show promise but misconceptions remain

A first-of-its-kind UK study reveals that while teachers feel more confident tackling vaping in the classroom, widespread confusion about how harmful vaping really is shows schools still need clearer, evidence-based messages for students.

Collection of colorful vape pens arranged on a neutral gray surface.Study: Teachers’ experiences of delivering youth vaping prevention materials in schools in England and Scotland: A cross-sectional online survey. Image credit: Gera Photo/Shutterstock.com

Researchers at King’s College London and their collaborators have recently explored the experiences of teachers who deliver smoking and vaping prevention materials to secondary school students in Great Britain (GB).

The study, which is published in PLOS ONE, suggests the potential effectiveness of smoking prevention programs in improving teachers’ knowledge about vaping and smoking and changing vaping harm perceptions among students.

Rising concerns about youth vaping

The usage of electronic cigarettes, commonly known as vaping, has increased among adolescents and young adults in GB over the past decade. Although vaping is commonly perceived as less harmful than smoking, biomarker and observational studies indicate that vaping exposes young people to nicotine and other potentially harmful toxicants, and long-term vaping may have adverse health outcomes. Regular exposure to nicotine through vaping can also induce addictive behaviors among young people.

In GB, several youth vaping prevention campaigns have been initiated to increase awareness about potential health adversities and restrain youth from using electronic-cigarettes (e-cigarettes).

The majority of these campaigns focus on potential health risks of vaping, which may help reduce vaping in youth, but at the same time may increase misperceptions that vaping is equally or more harmful than smoking. Such misperceptions may, in turn, increase the likelihood of smoking, which is a more harmful behavior. Vaping prevention campaigns should therefore be designed carefully to prevent the spread of misperceptions. 

INTENT is an evidence-based smoking prevention program in GB that targets secondary school students. The program is based on implementation intentions, which are “if-then” plans that specify how, where, and when to perform a behavior. This type of plan serves as a self-regulatory approach to increase the likelihood of achieving goal-directed behaviors. Existing evidence suggests that INTENT was previously found to weaken the association between vaping and subsequent smoking among school students.  

Related Stories

Given concerns about youth vaping among local authorities and teachers, as well as the lack of evidence-based educational materials on vaping in GB, INTENT was expanded in 2022 to include information on vaping-related health risks (INTENT youth vaping prevention materials).

The current survey, led by researchers from King’s College London, aimed to explore the experiences of teachers who deliver the INTENT youth vaping prevention materials to school students in England and Scotland.

The INTENT program

The INTENT vaping prevention materials comprised four session plans, covering the health impact of vaping and smoking, social influences on vaping, environmental implications of vaping, and addiction.

A total of 45 teachers were surveyed online in 2024. They were recruited from 10 schools across four regions of England and Scotland, so the sample was not nationally representative. The primary objective of the survey was to collect self-reported information about teachers’ experiences of delivering INTENT materials in schools, their perceptions about the impact of INTENT on students, and their perceptions about levels of vaping and smoking in schools.

The impact of INTENT lessons

More than 50% of teachers who participated in the survey reported that their students possess or use e-cigarettes at least once a week. About 96% of teachers perceived vaping as a problem in their schools.

About 96% of teachers reported very or somewhat positive experiences about delivering INTENT materials. Regarding reasons for delivery, approximately 89% of respondents reported that these materials are important for teaching students about vaping, 58% expressed concerns about vaping in schools, and 53% specified the requirement to teach about vaping as part of school policy.

Regarding the effectiveness of INTENT materials, the majority of teachers reported a change in their perception about vaping harm, although misperceptions that vaping is equally or more harmful than smoking remained high among them.

Regarding the impact of INTENT materials on students, most teachers reported that their students are engaged with the materials and that the materials encourage students to make informed choices about vaping. However, about 36% of teachers perceived that these materials had no effect on their students’ vaping habits, and 31% reported that they did not know whether there was any change.

Implications for UK schools

This survey is the first of its kind to assess teachers’ experiences with vaping and the delivery of vaping prevention materials to school students in GB. Most of the studies in this topic have been conducted in the U.S. and Canada.

The survey findings reveal that the INTENT youth vaping prevention materials have the potential to change perceptions of teachers about vaping harm and encourage students to make informed choices about vaping. These findings highlight the feasibility of implementing INTENT or similar programs in schools to improve youth health.

Notably, the survey finds that misperceptions about vaping being equally or more harmful than smoking persist among a group of teachers even after going through the INTENT materials. In this context, researchers noted that since they were unable to collect data before delivering the materials, pre- and post-intervention analyses could not be conducted. There remains a possibility that harm perceptions were already higher before the delivery of INTENT, particularly since vaping misperceptions are pervasive among teachers and in the general population.

Pre- and post-intervention studies are therefore required to evaluate the effectiveness of INTENT materials in improving teachers’ and students’ knowledge about vaping harm and changing students’ vaping behaviors.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Miscellaneous News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, November 12). School vaping prevention lessons show promise but misconceptions remain. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 12, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251112/School-vaping-prevention-lessons-show-promise-but-misconceptions-remain.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "School vaping prevention lessons show promise but misconceptions remain". News-Medical. 12 November 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251112/School-vaping-prevention-lessons-show-promise-but-misconceptions-remain.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "School vaping prevention lessons show promise but misconceptions remain". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251112/School-vaping-prevention-lessons-show-promise-but-misconceptions-remain.aspx. (accessed November 12, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. School vaping prevention lessons show promise but misconceptions remain. News-Medical, viewed 12 November 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251112/School-vaping-prevention-lessons-show-promise-but-misconceptions-remain.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Flavor bans linked to drop in e-cigarette use but may slow decline in smoking
Vaping may be reversing decades of progress against youth smoking
From stress to susceptibility: how COVID lockdowns shaped teen vaping risk
Daily vaping and failed quit attempts rise sharply among U.S. youth
Vaping linked to higher COPD risk, meta-analysis finds
New WHO report highlights tobacco and e-cigarette trends
Unregulated nicotine pouches gaining popularity among young people in Scotland
Wary of RFK Jr., Colorado started revamping its vaccine policies in the spring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
E-cigarette use may act as a gateway to cigarette smoking and health issues in young people