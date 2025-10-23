Toxic compounds from heated e-cigarette fluids can damage lung cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - RiversideOct 23 2025

A study by University of California, Riverside, scientists has found that two toxic chemicals can form when the main ingredient in most e-cigarette fluids is heated, and that these compounds can harm human lung cells.

The researchers characterized the toxicity of methylglyoxal and acetaldehyde, both known toxins that can be generated during the heating of vaping liquids containing propylene glycol. While these chemicals are already recognized as harmful in other settings, their impact during vaping has not been well understood until now.

Using lab-grown human airway tissue, the team exposed cells to realistic levels of each compound and monitored how the cells responded. Both chemicals disrupted essential cell functions, but methylglyoxal caused greater damage at much lower concentrations. It interfered with mitochondria, the structures that generate energy for cells, and weakened the actin cytoskeleton, which helps cells maintain their shape and strength.

"These changes are signs of stress and injury that could contribute to long-term health problems if repeated during vaping," said Prue Talbot, a professor of the graduate division and lead author of the study published in Frontiers in Toxicology.

Talbot noted that acetaldehyde has received more attention in the past because it appears in higher amounts in e-cigarette vapor and is a known component of cigarette smoke linked to lung disease.

"However, our results suggest that methylglyoxal may be even more toxic to airway cells, despite appearing in smaller quantities," she said.

Man Wong, a graduate student and first author of the paper, said one particularly concerning finding is that lower-powered e-cigarette devices, often assumed to be safer, might produce higher levels of methylglyoxal.

Related Stories

"Because nearly all e-cigarettes use propylene glycol, understanding how these byproducts form and how they affect cells is critical to evaluating the long-term health risks of vaping," Wong said.

The study also showed that even short-term exposure to these chemicals can alter cellular pathways linked to energy production, DNA repair, and structural integrity.

"Our work helps explain how vaping-related chemicals may contribute to lung injury," Wong added. "We hope it guides future studies and safety evaluations of e-cigarette products."

Talbot and Wong conducted the research with Teresa Martinez and Nathan Hendricks. 

The study was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products, and the UCR Academic Senate.

Source:

University of California - Riverside

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Quitting smoking after cancer diagnosis sharply improves survival, study finds
Heated herbal product delivers nicotine with fewer toxins
Psychological fatigue poses major risk for returning smokers
Science and artificial intelligence could help personalize brain stimulation for smokers
Botched Botox: Study uncovers severe malpractice behind botulism cluster
Prescription drug advertising proves more effective in reducing smoking rates
Coffee protects the liver by blocking inflammation and scarring, review finds
New WHO report highlights tobacco and e-cigarette trends

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Portable sensor can accurately detect synthetic cannabinoids in e-cigarette and biological samples