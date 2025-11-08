Investigating the impact of starting HIV drugs within days of infection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Amsterdam University Medical CenterNov 8 2025

Despite effective HIV medication, the immune system of people with HIV remains disrupted in the long term. Researchers at Amsterdam UMC investigated whether this dysregulation can be prevented by starting HIV medication immediately after infection – i.e., within a few days.

They saw that six months after this early treatment, the immune system did indeed work as in people without HIV. But in the longer term, the immune system was disrupted again. This is shown by research by Amsterdam UMC, published in the journal EBioMedicine.

Early treatment protects immune systems only temporarily

For this study, the scientists examined the immune system of men with HIV who started taking HIV medication immediately after infection (acute HIV infection) and compared it with people who started taking HIV medication later – in the chronic phase. The immune system was also compared with that of people without HIV. The researchers mainly looked at the role of certain immune cells, so-called monocytes, which are important for the initial defence against viruses.

The research shows that people who start taking HIV medication in the acute phase still have a well-functioning immune system in the beginning. This immune response is similar to that of people without HIV. But three years after the start of treatment, the immune cells have become dysfunctional, blood tests show. The cells then no longer react as they do in healthy people: the production of important pro-inflammatory proteins decreases.

Important discovery for HIV care and research

This finding is striking, because until now it was thought that starting HIV inhibitors very early actually prevents permanent damage to the immune system. However, the current results show that this advantage is only temporary. Godelieve de Bree, internist-infectiologist at Amsterdam UMC: "Our research shows that after an acute HIV infection, there is a limited period in which the immune system still responds normally, but that this protection disappears over the years, even with successful treatment. This makes it clear that in HIV infection and treatment, it is important to continue to look for ways to protect the immune system in a truly sustainable way."

Theo Geijtenbeek, professor of immunology at Amsterdam UMC, also emphasizes the importance of this discovery.

This is really new. Our results show that early treatment does provide temporary benefit, but that after a few years dysregulation still occurs in the immune system. Our results show that the so-called 'window of opportunity' in which the immune system responds well is probably only in the first months after infection."

Theo Geijtenbeek, Professor, Immunology, Amsterdam University Medical Center

Impact for treatment and follow-up research

This requires new treatment systems that also protect the immune system in the longer term. Further research must show why this happens, and how this disruption can be prevented. "These insights are relevant for future HIV treatment," says de Bree. "We must focus on better protection of the immune system, even after the first period."

Source:

Amsterdam University Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Improving tobacco cessation care for people living with HIV
Researchers discover how HIV hides in different parts of the body
HIV protein Tat found to increase vulnerability to tuberculosis
UMass Amherst researcher receives $17.9 million to advance jail-based addiction and HIV care
Low-dose THC mitigates harmful side effects and inflammation caused by HIV treatment
Newly discovered perineural pathway enables HIV virus to redistribute throughout the body
Maldives achieves historic triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of diseases
Unveiling the dual role of HIV integrase in viral replication

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New study shows why HIV health recovery fails despite antiretroviral therapy