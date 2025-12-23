Polysaccharide functionalized carbon dot nanovaccine boosts antitumor T cell responses

Recent advancements in cancer vaccine development have demonstrated their potential for precise tumor targeting through antigen-specific immune activation. Nevertheless, critical challenges persist in clinical translation, including inefficient antigen cross-presentation, suboptimal carrier-mediated immunogenicity, and systemic immune-related adverse events. These drawbacks highlight the pressing requirement for creative approaches to engineer next-generation vaccine platforms that synergistically enhance antigen delivery efficiency, immune activation precision, and biosafety.

Herein, this study constructed a pH-responsive nanovaccine (Lyc-OVA) based on polysaccharide-functionalized CDs derived from Lycium barbarum (Lyc-CDs). The unique surface chemistry of Lyc-CDs, enriched with hydroxyl/amino groups and retained LBP, endowed Lyc-OVA with high antigen-loading capacity (48.4%) and tumor microenvironment-triggered release (80% OVA release at pH 5.4). In vitro, Lyc-OVA enhanced DCs maturation (CD80+CD86+ proportion matching LPS controls) and pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion (TNF-α, IFN-γ and IL-6). In vivo, Lyc-OVA significantly inhibited primary/distal tumor growth (80.36%/82.16% inhibition rates) by activation of CD4+CD8+ T cells，reduction of immunosuppressive Treg/MDSC populations and reprogramming of the tumor immune microenvironment.

Xu, Q., et al. (2025). Construction of pH-responsive Lycium barbarum-derived carbon dots nanovaccines for enhanced anti-tumor immunotherapy. Acta Physico-Chimica Sinica. doi: 10.1016/j.actphy.2025.100203. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1000681825001596?via%3Dihub

