Case report describes treatment of rare calcified solid pseudopapillary pancreatic tumor

A new case report was published in Volume 13 of Oncoscienceon February 7, 2026, titled "Massive calcified solid pseudopapillary neoplasm of the pancreatic head." 

Led by Faten Limaiem - who is also the corresponding author and affiliated with Hospital Mongi Slim La Marsa in La Marsa, Tunisia - and co-author Mohamed Hajri, the report describes a 31-year-old woman who presented with progressive right-upper abdominal pain and was found to have a very large (≈12.5 × 9 × 8 cm), lobulated pancreatic-head mass with solid, cystic, and unusually coarse calcified components. The patient underwent a cephalic pancreaticoduodenectomy (Whipple procedure), and histology plus immunohistochemistry (nuclear β-catenin, CD10 positivity) confirmed a diagnosis of solid pseudopapillary neoplasm (SPN).

"Complete surgical resection remains the definitive treatment and yields an excellent prognosis, even in large, calcified cases."

Imaging (contrast CT and MRI) showed a well-encapsulated, heterogeneous mass abutting but not invading adjacent organs or major vessels; tumor markers (CEA, CA19-9) were within normal limits. Gross pathology demonstrated cystic degeneration, hemorrhage, and coarse calcifications; microscopy revealed classic solid and pseudopapillary architecture with low mitotic activity. The postoperative course was uneventful and the patient remained recurrence-free at five months of follow-up. These features - large size and heavy calcification yet indolent histology - illustrate how SPN can mimic other pancreatic neoplasms and why integrated radiologic and pathologic assessment is essential.

The authors place the case in context: SPN is rare (under ~3% of exocrine pancreatic tumors), predominantly affects young women, and generally carries an excellent prognosis after complete resection. They emphasize that extensive calcification is uncommon but should be recognized as part of the SPN spectrum rather than a decisive marker of aggressive behavior. The report reinforces surgical resection as the treatment of choice and recommends multidisciplinary evaluation and long-term follow-up (at least five years) to monitor for the rare cases that recur.

Limaiem, F., & Hajri, M. (2026). Massive calcified solid pseudopapillary neoplasm of the pancreatic head. Oncoscience. DOI: 10.18632/oncoscience.642. https://www.oncoscience.us/article/642/text/

