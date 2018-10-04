Ingenza announces extension of collaboration with Syngenta

Industrial biotech specialist Ingenza has announced that its collaboration with Syngenta for work on efficient technologies to support the development of crop protection products has been extended. The continuation of this project capitalizes on Ingenza’s proprietary in ABLE® suite of gene expression, protein expression and microbial strain development capabilities, and demonstrates the company’s expertise in synthetic biology.

Ingenza Molecular Biologists; Research Assistant, Louis Marlow and Senior Scientist, Stephen McColm

Dr Ian Fotheringham, Managing Director at Ingenza, said:

We are delighted by the continued success of this collaboration. Our innovative technologies are an excellent fit for Syngenta’s leading position in agricultural biotechnology, and we look forward to continuing our partnership, working towards sustainable technologies that address the challenges facing global agriculture and food security.”

Dr Robert Harris, from Syngenta, added: