Researchers develop new way to detect hidden urinary tract infections

Oct 26 2018

Researchers in infection biology have developed a new way to detect hidden urinary tract infections. The research was led by Professor Agneta Richter-Dahlfors, head of the Swedish Medical Nanoscience Center at Karolinska Institutet and published in NPJ Biofilms and Microbiomes.

Bacteria can persist in the urinary tract for prolonged periods of time, evading capture by the immune system and avoiding detection by modern lab methods. Often, they don’t cause any discomfort until an infection flares up resulting in periodic and recurrent urinary tract infections.

Bacteria such as Escherichia coli are known to hide during an infection by encasing themselves in slime. When they grow like this, clusters of bacteria are called a biofilm and they are hard to detect and hard to treat with antibiotics. The research team at Karolinska Institutet decided to tackle the problem by looking for the slime that protects the bacteria, instead of the bacteria themselves.

E. coli that cause urinary tract infections produce a complex protective matrix around themselves comprising largely of cellulose. We developed a chemical sensor that binds to cellulose and produces measurable output when it is bound,”

lead researcher Professor Richter-Dahlfors

The important part of this new sensor is that humans naturally do not produce any cellulose so if the sensor lights up there is a high probability that you have an infection. The team wanted to be sure that their sensor would work in the hospital so as soon as they had a proof of concept they quickly moved over into patient samples. The team collected urine samples from Karolinska University Hospital and began testing if their probe would work.

Urine is much more complex than typical laboratory media used to grow bacteria so we had to check if it would work. After some processing, we found that we were able to get a reliable signal in urine from different patients”

Professor Richter-Dahlfors

Related Stories

The sensor not only alerts medical staff to the presence of bacteria, but it also gives information of how the bacteria are growing which is very important for treatment. Bacteria growing in biofilms are much more resistant to antibiotics and having this information can help determine the correct course of treatment. As the test is completely non-invasive, it is hoped that it could be used in the future to help diagnose stubborn urinary tract infections in patients.

Clinical biofilm detection

Source:

https://ki.se/

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Middlemen suppliers can increase drug prices and hospital bills, say Johns Hopkins researchers
Air pollution on the rise outside GP offices and hospitals finds study
CLARIOstar used for fluorescence measurements on CSIRO's purpose-built research vessel
Using FLUOstar Omega to study new gut bacteria that can influence our health
New protein sequencing technique could revolutionize biomedical research
Report predicts life expectancy in 2040, Spain comes out on top
Probiotics can cause more harm than good when gut barrier is damaged
Study finds link between refined soluble fibers, gut microbiota and liver cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Molding bacteria into unnatural shapes reveals the robustness of cell division