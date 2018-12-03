Scientist.com and Allele Biotechnology partner to develop therapeutic nanoantibodies

Scientist.com, the world's leading marketplace for outsourced scientific services, and Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals Inc., a leading San Diego-based preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, have partnered to develop nanoantibodies for therapeutic applications. Experts selected through Scientist.com's Genius Consulting NetworkTM will assist Allele in applying its proprietary nanoantibody technology to multiple therapeutic areas.

"Allele Biotech has developed novel cutting-edge nanoantibody technologies with considerable therapeutic potential," stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, Scientist.com's CEO and Founder. "This partnership enables Allele to focus on exploring therapeutic applications of its proprietary nanoantibody candidates."

Allele's nanoantibodies are recombinant, fully humanized, camelid single-domain heavy-chain only (VHH) antibodies that can be linked together to produce multivalent new molecular entities. With their unique structure, small size, and ability to bind multiple targets with one construct, nanoantibodies are ideal for generating novel biologics.

"Scientist.com makes it easy for us to connect with industry-leading experts in drug discovery and development," stated Dr. Jiwu Wang, CEO of Allele Biotech. "We use the marketplace to find the experts and services we need for our internal R&D programs."

Scientist.com's recently launched Genius Consulting Network offers access to world-class experts in pre-clinical and clinical research, IND-enabling programs, translational research, CMC services, NDA submission and commercial assessments, among other areas.