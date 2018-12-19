ZEISS achieves record-breaking revenue and earnings

In fiscal year 2017/18 (ended on 30 September 2018), the company achieved record-breaking revenue and earnings

The ZEISS Group is continuing its growth trajectory: Revenue increased by nine percent to EUR 5.817 billion (previous year: EUR 5.348 billion). After currency adjustments, revenue rose by 12 percent. With earnings, it was possible to fully compensate for the unfavorable currency effects. Thus, at EUR 772 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were slightly higher than the previous year (EUR 770 million). The EBIT margin was 13 percent. Incoming orders increased by seven percent, totaling EUR 6.046 billion.

All ZEISS segments and regions contributed to this outstanding result. Our innovative products for the semiconductor industry and medical technology in particular ensured significantly greater, above-market growth dynamics." Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke, President & CEO of ZEISS

"With our consistent focus on innovations, investments and expansion, we have our sights set squarely on our goal of achieving six billion in revenue," says Kaschke, looking ahead to fiscal year 2018/19.