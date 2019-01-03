Envigo expands its bioanalytical capabilities in response to increased market demand

Envigo, a leading provider of nonclinical contract research services and research models, has invested in an expansion of its global bioanalytical capabilities in response to increased market demand from its biopharmaceutical customers.

The investments to increase global capacity have been made to support customers’ discovery, preclinical and clinical drug development efforts for small and large molecules.

Envigo has significantly increased bioanalytical capacity over the last three years as part of a growth strategy dedicated to the investment in people, streamlined processes, technology platforms, and efficient laboratory space.

Recent investments include SCIEX™ API 6500+™ mass spectrometers, SCIEX™ API 4500™ mass spectrometers and on-line solid phase extraction automation.

These strategic investments increase Envigo’s ability to support the growing need for highly-sensitive methods and fit-for-purpose development programs, supported by a highly experienced team with a focus on efficient method development, transfer and validation across three continents.