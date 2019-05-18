Cytek Biosciences Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

May 18 2019

Cytek Biosciences Inc., a leading provider of advanced flow cytometry instrumentation, today announced that its Quality Management System (QMS) has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification applies to Cytek’s headquarters and manufacturing operations in Fremont, California, for the design, build and support of flow cytometers and accessories.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001:2015 is recognized as the worldwide standard for quality management systems. The certification body provides requirements, guidance and tools for companies and organizations who want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customers’ requirements – and that quality is consistently improved. The ISO 9001:2015 certification provides a quality control process for Cytek to ensure high-quality operations and lays out a trackable, metrics-based roadmap of quality improvements.

“This certification is a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to quality and customer service,” noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “By implementing processes in line with the standards of ISO 9001:2015, we are showing the world that we are dedicated to delivering the best quality solutions possible.”

Cytek’s ISO 9001:2015 certification follows extensive analysis of its QMS by TÜV Rheinland®, an independent certification body. As its mission to make massively multiparametric flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of researchers marches on, Cytek will continue to pursue and obtain certifications for increasingly stringent standards and regulations.

Cytek Biosciences Inc.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
