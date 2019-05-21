Synbiosis to showcase new AutoCOL fully automated colony counting system at ASM Microbe 2019

Synbiosis, a long-established, expert manufacturer of automated microbiological systems, is delighted to announce its new AutoCOL fully automated colony counting system will be on show for the first time at Booth 4630, ASM Microbe 2019, on 21-23 June. The integrated system allows microbiologists to load plates and count colonies on up to 100 plates in 30 minutes and is ideal for improving throughput and accuracy in highly regulated laboratories.

The new AutoCOL integrates a simple to set up modern interface and software with an automated plate feeder and colony counter. The plate feeder, which holds up to a hundred 90 mm plates in a 12-position carousel, automatically identifies plates using the AutoCOL’s sophisticated barcode reader and counts colonies on any agar plate. With AutoCOL, microbiologists can set pass/fail limits and the system will track and stack pass/fail plates in specific positions after reading them, ensuring accurate, walk-away counts for microbial applications such as environmental monitoring, QC labs, bioburden testing and water analysis.

Built around Synbiosis’s tried and trusted ProtoCOL 3 technology, AutoCOL features a high-resolution CCD camera and unique three color lighting, producing precise images of a range of different plates. The system’s software counts colonies, generating accurate results which can be automatically downloaded to formats such as PDF, Excel/OpenOffice or a LIMS system, with plate images stored in an SQL database. This eliminates keying and data transfer errors, generating reproducible, traceable results that are consistent from one microbiologist to another.

Featuring user access levels and a full audit trail with user login and logout records, AutoCOL can be used in a 21 CFR Part 11 environment. The archived results are suitable for creating quality reports for audit by regulatory authorities, making AutoCOL suitable for use in highly regulated microbiology laboratories.