Invitation to attend Microbiome Movement – Drug Development & Nutrition Summit in Singapore

Jun 19 2019

As the Program Director of the Microbiome Movement, I would like to formally invite you to join us an esteemed member of the delegation for the inaugural Microbiome Movement – Drug Development & Nutrition Summit taking place September 17-18 in Singapore.

Built in collaboration with leading microbiome researchers from academia and industry including the Japan Microbiome Consortium, Korea Society of Gut Microbiome, KoBioLabs, Tokyo Institute of Technology and many more, the Microbiome Movement arrives in APAC for the first time to build on from the global success of events in the US and Europe, all dedicated to harnessing the power of the microbiome to identify novel opportunities in therapeutic, biomarker and nutritional product development.

Join the discussion amongst microbiome leaders in APAC including KoBioLabs, Genome & Company, Varinos, Shionogi and many more as we look to advance human microbiome research within APAC, identify novel product opportunities, and deliver a new future for healthcare.

Here is a small snapshot of expert joining the discussion:

  • Jonathan Krive, CEO,AsiaBiome
  • Jae-Gu Pan, CTO, GenoFocus
  • Jisoo Park, Founder and CEO, Genome and Company
  • Suenie Park, Professor, Hallym University & Korea Society of Gut Microbiome
  • Senior Representative, Japan Microbiome Consortium
  • GwangPyoKo, Founder and CEO, KoBioLabs
  • Lee Yuan Kun, Associate Professor, National University of Singapore
  • Shingo Arioka, Research Manager, Shionogi
  • Takuji Yamada, Associate Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology
  • Yoshiyuki Sakuraba, CEO, Varinos
  • Yiming Yin, VP Research & Development, XBiome

For full agenda and speaker details, download the final event guide here.

As an expert in this industry, we would like to extend a formal invitation for you to join us as an attendee at this year’s Microbiome Movement – Drug Development & Nutrition Summit in Singapore. Register quoting VIP Code 13041NMLS and save 10% off your registration.

I hope you will be able to join us.

Alexander Puttick & The Microbiome Movement Team

Source:

The Microbiome Movement

