Abbott launches STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1 to help manage complex workflows

Abbott announced the launch of a laboratory information management system, STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1, to help manage complex sample and testing workflows, as well as help drive data safety and integrity throughout the entire lifecycle. STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1 is designed for the following industries: Pre-clinical, clinical research, biorepository, animal health, molecular, specialty diagnostics and academic research, which manage and test clinical samples. This new offering is built on the latest version of the STARLIMS Technology platform 11.7.

Continuous improvements and innovations within laboratory information management systems (LIMS) platforms are critical as the amount of data grows exponentially, as many industries move towards molecular testing and precision medicine, and as pressure mounts to bring new products to market faster.

Molecular laboratory testing continues to advance as molecular workflows such as next generation sequencing (NGS) and real time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing are now available beyond research laboratories to contract research organizations, public health, and specialty diagnostic testing. NGS and PCR testing require several steps of sample preparation, calculations for reagents, quality control and inventory tracking.

STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1 gives customers the flexibility to self-configure a wide choice of assays in an integrated fashion within our biorepository, inventory and quality control offerings. Abbott is committed to developing solutions to help customers stay ahead of market demands and on the cutting edge of data management and analytics." Mark Spencer, vice president and general manager, Informatics, Abbott

STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1 offers workflow-centric infrastructures and support for predictive analytics. This new functionality helps customers manage their data from concept to consumer, which addresses the increasing demand for better global system integration, while allowing multiple functions access to this data.

STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1 offers the following additional enhancements:

Molecular Workflows: This solution allows for configuration of simple to complex sample and plate workflows, resulting in an improved user experience.

HL7 Interfaces: Enhanced interoperability by simplifying the configuration of HL7 bidirectional interfaces.

Application Programming Interface (API): The ability to securely integrate with a multitude of platforms, via a REST API, which provides support for predictive analytics.

Improvements in traceability, equipment status, and new sample transactions.

Version 11.1 of the STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution includes all of the upgrades released in version 11.0 of the software suite.

We were looking for a flexible LIMS system that enabled direct access to underlying data and could keep up with assay throughput as the company has grown to avoid bottlenecks and a poor experience for customers. STARLIMS connects directly to our clinical decision support system, offering our clients actionable insights with a mouse click." Greg Ackerman, CTO, Precision Diagnostics

Customers can install STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution 11.1 on-premise or in the cloud. STARLIMS cloud services are offered on a world class infrastructure from AWS.