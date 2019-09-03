Perfectus Biomed receives NBIC funding for commercialization of burn wound biofilm model

Perfectus Biomed are delighted to announce that we have received funding from the National Biofilms Innovation Centre (NBIC) for a collaborative project with the University of Bath. The project will involve the commercialization of a burn wound biofilm model to provide a new service for pre-clinical research and testing in academia and industry.

Biofilm formation in burn wounds is associated with treatment failure, poor clinical outcomes and the development of chronic, non-healing wounds. Perfectus Biomed will work alongside the University of Bath to develop a UKAS-accredited pre-clinical model of burn wound infection that can support both early-stage and commercial development of new products to control biofilm formation in wounds.

