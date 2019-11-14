Thermo Fisher Scientific becomes member of the Pistoia Alliance

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has become a member of the Pistoia Alliance, a global, not-for-profit alliance of life science companies, vendors, publishers and academic groups working to lower barriers to innovation in life science and healthcare R&D through pre-competitive collaboration.

Pairing scientific expertise and laboratory operational excellence with an extensive portfolio of digital capabilities, Thermo Fisher supports customers in their journey towards digital transformation with a suite of solutions that enable scientists to connect every aspect of their immediate environment and wider ecosystem – lab automation, data management and digital partners. Thermo Fisher is showcasing its digital solutions during the Lab of the Future Congress, being held November 13–14, on booth #118 at the Wellcome Genome Campus, Cambridge, UK.

Working with other industry leaders to transform R&D innovation as part of the Pistoia Alliance is one important way in which Thermo Fisher will continue its commitment to delivering effective digital solutions to its customers. The Pistoia Alliance believes advances and breakthroughs in science will not be achieved alone. With more than 100 global members, its mission is to drive collaboration and empower organizations to work together for success.

Aligning around open standards will enable a wide range of industries and communities to realize the full value of digital technologies in the scientific domain. The Pistoia Alliance provides a valuable forum to help advance cross-industry collaboration and progress in digital transformation around the world. This network will be critical to the continued acceleration of Thermo Fisher’s digital offerings in 2020 and beyond." Richard Milne, Vice president and general manager, digital science, Thermo Fisher Scientific

"We are very pleased to welcome Thermo Fisher Scientific into The Pistoia Alliance, and look forward to working with them to achieve our goal of lowering barriers to innovation in the life science industry. The world of life sciences R&D continues to change rapidly – and sharing, partnering and collaborating will be essential to increased innovation. As our membership continues to grow, our projects and initiatives will be vital in fostering this collaborative mind-set and leading to new breakthroughs," commented Dr Steve Arlington, President of The Pistoia Alliance.