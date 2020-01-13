AAPS expands scientific content partnership with CPhI

CPhI and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) today announced a partnership to expand the scientific content of activities sponsored by CPhI, including CPhI North Americathe only event to bring the entire North American pharmaceutical supply chain together.

AAPS is the premier U.S.-based organization of scientists and professionals working in pharmaceutical science, with more than 7,500 members employed in academia, industry, government and research worldwide.

Anthony Pombal, CPhI North America Show Director, said, “Partnering is a cornerstone of our strategy, enabling CPhI to offer our participants knowledge and insights from experts spanning the pharmaceutical industry supply chain."

"We could not find a more appropriate partner than AAPS, which matches the professional breadth of our audiences with scientific expertise covering every facet of the discovery, development, production, and regulation of pharmaceutical products. We look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Our community of members has scientific expertise across the entire continuum of the pharmaceutical enterprise. Partnering with CPhI to make our broad knowledge base available to their diverse pharmaceutical audiences reflects our long-standing commitment to advancing global health through research, education and innovation.”

Joseph Polli, PhD, AAPS President

The fourth annual CPhI North America event will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, on May 5-7, 20

