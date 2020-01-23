Bürkert offer free two-day steam training course

Jan 23 2020
In addition to an outstanding, proven technical seminar, enjoy Bürkert hospitality with delicious lunches and a Bürkert goodie bag. This is a great networking event which attracts consultants and end users associated with steam applications.
The two-day course provides theory based learning, backed up with practical applications, for a hands-on approach. Bürkert uses examples and case study materials throughout the courses to highlight typical applications.
The course will cover the following topics amongst many other subjects:
- Steam fundamentals
- Steam as a heat transfer media
- Heat exchange applications
- Steam piping and condensate loop design
- Best practices for new and legacy systems
- Saving steam and green initiatives
- Communications protocols
- Control valve selection and comparison
- Steam control loops
- Steam solutions & safety considerations
- Steam FAQ & troubleshooting
- Steam sampling systems; pure or culinary steam
One of the reasons we decided not to charge for training is that it removes a barrier to people attending. Delegates' expectations are more than surpassed after each course.