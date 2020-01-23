Bürkert offer free two-day steam training course

In addition to an outstanding, proven technical seminar, enjoy Bürkert hospitality with delicious lunches and a Bürkert goodie bag. This is a great networking event which attracts consultants and end users associated with steam applications.

The two-day course provides theory based learning, backed up with practical applications, for a hands-on approach. Bürkert uses examples and case study materials throughout the courses to highlight typical applications.

The course will cover the following topics amongst many other subjects:

Steam fundamentals

Steam as a heat transfer media

Heat exchange applications

Steam piping and condensate loop design

Best practices for new and legacy systems

Saving steam and green initiatives

Communications protocols

Control valve selection and comparison

Steam control loops

Steam solutions & safety considerations

Steam FAQ & troubleshooting

Steam sampling systems; pure or culinary steam

One of the reasons we decided not to charge for training is that it removes a barrier to people attending. Delegates' expectations are more than surpassed after each course.