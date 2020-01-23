Bürkert offer free two-day steam training course

In addition to an outstanding, proven technical seminar, enjoy Bürkert hospitality with delicious lunches and a Bürkert goodie bag. This is a great networking event which attracts consultants and end users associated with steam applications.

The two-day course provides theory based learning, backed up with practical applications, for a hands-on approach. Bürkert uses examples and case study materials throughout the courses to highlight typical applications.

The course will cover the following topics amongst many other subjects:

  • Steam fundamentals
  • Steam as a heat transfer media
  • Heat exchange applications
  • Steam piping and condensate loop design
  • Best practices for new and legacy systems
  • Saving steam and green initiatives
  • Communications protocols
  • Control valve selection and comparison
  • Steam control loops
  • Steam solutions & safety considerations
  • Steam FAQ & troubleshooting
  • Steam sampling systems; pure or culinary steam

One of the reasons we decided not to charge for training is that it removes a barrier to people attending. Delegates' expectations are more than surpassed after each course.

Source:

Burkert UK Limited

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

