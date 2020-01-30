Two Rush hospitals earn top rating from CMS

Rush University Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital again earned high marks in one of the nation's most respected assessments of health care quality. Both hospitals received five-star ratings, the highest possible, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Rush Copley Medical Center received four stars from CMS.

The CMS ratings are widely considered a key indicator of quality, along with other measures such as Vizient ratings and Magnet designation. Rush University System for Health hospitals regularly score high or at the very top of these assessments.

In fact, Rush University Medical Center received the highest ranking for quality of care among 93 U.S. academic medical centers last fall from Vizient, a health care performance improvement organization. This latest CMS designation makes Rush University Medical Center the only academic medical center in the Chicago area with five stars.

Our goal is to deliver the highest quality care with the best patient experience, and we continuously look at our processes for opportunities to improve. This rating affirms the work we do each and every day for our patients. This honor is not the result of individuals, or teams, or departments, but rather the shared vision and purpose of all 12,000 employees to provide the highest quality, patient-centered care." Dr. Omar Lateef, chief executive officer of Rush University Medical Center

CMS star ratings are based on data on mortality; readmissions; safety, effectiveness and timeliness of care; and patient experience. This new rating is another example of the external recognition of excellence at Rush.

In 2018, Lateef, Dr. Bala Hota, the Medical Center's chief analytics officer, and Thomas Webb, associate vice president for quality analytics, performed an in-depth analysis at Rush of CMS methodology. They found that it used a complex statistical model that put tremendous weight on small, often insignificant numbers of events, resulting in downgrading academic and other larger medical centers that treat medically complex patients, as well as patients with socioeconomic issues who are more likely to be readmitted.

"We want to focus on the measurements that are the most meaningful in tracking patient outcomes and experience." Lateef says. "This is about doing what is best for the patient. We are hoping to continue working with rating organizations to create meaningful measures that help patients find the care they are looking for and provide valuable data for hospitals to guide internal improvement."

CMS ratings are among the most cited in the industry, and five stars are meant to be indicative of the highest quality, most positive outcomes and a patient experience that only a small fraction of hospitals are able to demonstrate. Only seven percent of hospitals in the United States have earned five stars.

"Delivering the highest quality of patient care has always been a priority at Rush Oak Park Hospital," said Bruce Elegant, president and CEO of Rush Oak Park Hospital. "Earning a five star rating from CMS is recognition of the excellent care we provide on a daily basis."

"Our patients and their families may not know names like CMS or Vizient, but they are measures that consumers can have confidence in, as a mark of quality in a crowded health care marketplace," said Dr. Ranga Krishnan, chief executive officer of Rush University System for Health. "This year, we will continue to focus on patient care and patient experience, using the measures outlined by CMS and other rating agencies and that we at RUSH have determined most directly impact patient outcomes."

For more information about CMS ratings and the methodology, visit, CMS's Hospital Compare website.

