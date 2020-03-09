Indigenous people in Canada eight times more likely to be homeless than non-indigenous people

Indigenous historian and York University professor Jesse Thistle and Dr. Janet Smylie, a Métis family physician and research chair at Unity Health Toronto and the University of Toronto, who are leading the development of a separate guideline specifically to address Indigenous homelessness, co-authored a related commentary in CMAJ.

In Canada, Indigenous peoples are eight times more likely to be homeless than non-Indigenous people and make up 10%-80% of the total homeless population in large cities.

Related Stories

Indigenous-led approaches are needed to address Indigenous homelessness, and Thistle and Smylie have involved Indigenous elders, researchers and scholars, and people with experiences of homelessness to help develop the guideline.

"Central to Indigenous laws governing relationships is the concept of inter-relationality - the notion that all things, animate and inanimate, are connected. Each Indigenous nation has specific protocols or instructions for behaviour that uphold these laws," the authors write.

Although the guideline development process is not yet complete, Thistle and Smylie have identified four broad protocols for health and social service providers working with Indigenous peoples experiencing homelessness: situating one's self, keeoukaywin (visiting), hospitality, and treat people as you would treat your own relative.

"Clinical guideline for homeless and vulnerably housed people, and people with lived homelessness experience" is published March 9, 2020.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bruker announces fully validated NMR module for metabolite quantification in urine (research use only)
Daily moisturizer does not prevent eczema according to new research
Research looks at prenatal cannabis use
Research provides new insights into molecular basis of X-chromosome inactivation
Heart Research UK supports King’s College London project to eliminate 'zombie cells'
Advances in tuberculosis research yield immune responses
NTHU research team develops new treatment for cancer
UPM joins Finnish research consortium to advance extracellular vesicle technologies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research paves the way to improved treatment for complex blood disorders