Starlings' sleep time affected by night length and moon phase

Researchers of the University of Groningen and the Max Planck Institute have found that starlings sleep five hours less per night during the summer. Compared to winter, the birds take more mid-day naps and live under higher sleep pressure. During full-moon nights, starlings sleep around two hours less than usual. The findings of the study were published in the journal Current Biology on 19 March.

Related Stories

Sleep regulation in starling birds is highly flexible and sensitive to environmental factors, according to a new pioneering study conducted by researchers of the UG's Groningen Institute for Evolutionary Life Sciences (GELIFES), the Avian Sleep Group at the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology (Germany) and the Institute of Neuroinformatics, University of Zurich (Switzerland).

Data loggers

In this study, the researchers used miniature electroencephalogram (EEG) data loggers in starlings under semi-natural conditions, meaning the starlings that were housed together in a large outdoor enclosure with natural temperature and light. The results show that the birds displayed strong phenotypical variation in sleep-wake regulation.

Sleep is essential for our wellbeing and performance, yet our understanding of sleep is limited and often based on the studies of a few mammalian model species, conducted under strictly controlled laboratory conditions. Data on sleep in different species under more natural conditions may yield new insights into the regulation and functions of sleep.

Source:

University of Groningen

Journal reference:

van Hasselt, S.J., et al. (2020) Sleep Time in the European Starling Is Strongly Affected by Night Length and Moon Phase. Current Biology. doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2020.02.052.

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Protective brain-cell housekeeping mechanism may also be involved in regulating sleep
Irregular sleep could be linked to poor cardiovascular health
Sleep problems as an infant may cause behavioural problems later on
Study provides insight into how poor sleep quality can increase heart disease risk in women
Study shows link between repetitive negative thinking, delayed sleep and depressed mood in teens
A good night's sleep can help teens navigate challenging social situations
Children who sleep fewer hours more often develop psychiatric symptoms
Prebiotics could help improve sleep and boost stress resilience

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Innovative method bolsters memory processes in the brain during sleep