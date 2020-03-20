MILabs enhances preclinical diagnostic U-CT system for COVID-19 research

Based on recent scientific research, diagnostic X-ray CT is able to detect COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), in individuals with high clinical suspicion of the virus -- even in cases with negative initial DNA tests.

In anticipation of the increased need for antiviral research tools, and to support the testing of coronavirus vaccines and pharmaceuticals, MILabs has enhanced its preclinical diagnostic U-CT system for in-vivo imaging of COVID-19 animal models. Among the enhancements are ultra-high-resolution non-invasive lung imaging giving researchers the ability to precisely determine the location of pathological processes in the bronchi of mice, guinea pigs and ferrets. In addition, up to four mouse models can be imaged simultaneously using intrinsic freeze-frame lung images for high-throughput screening of respiratory syndrome-associated coronavirus genotypes. It is also anticipated that these capabilities will assist researchers in screening for therapy candidates.