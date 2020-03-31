Unlocking The Power Of Expert Analytics

Malvern Panalytical and Concept Life Sciences combine experience and know-how in unique partnership

Malvern Panalytical (Malvern, UK) and Concept Life Sciences (Cheshire, UK) have launched a new partnership that combines advanced instrumentation with expert analytical services for discovery and development. This collaboration delivers the unique ability to develop and deploy accredited physicochemical analysis techniques and methods within the pharmaceutical and food industries, underpinned by Malvern Panalytical’s understanding of analytical instrumentation and Concept Life Sciences' method validation and support expertise.

The initial focus of the partnership is the provision of targeted analytics support to industries operating in regulated sectors worldwide, such as pharmaceuticals, where collaborative working is increasingly critical to business success. “Many pharmaceutical companies no longer have the deep analytical capabilities and expertise in-house that were once the norm” said Dr. Mark Carnegie-Brown, President of Concept Life Sciences. “However, they recognize the value of analytical data at key decision points in their development workflows; this enables the early elimination of non-viable formulations through better prediction of properties and performance. As a result, these companies are seeking partners who can help accelerate and support their development pipelines. Our collaboration with Malvern Panalytical unites our respective analytical know-how to fulfil this requirement.”

Malvern Panalytical and Concept Life Sciences are experts in understanding the needs of customers and in deploying appropriate analytical solutions. We have worked together in the past as two Spectris operating companies, and this closer relationship opens new opportunities which will add even greater value to our customers’ processes. Our combined experience enables us to provide analytical solutions that deliver the insightful data our customers require for informed decision-making. Steven Horder, VP Business Sectors, Malvern Panalytical

Constraints on both laboratory resources and also access to relevant expertise are recognized as impacting the ability of organizations to generate the data they need to understand, control and optimize new products and processes. While the partnership between Malvern Panalytical and Concept Life Sciences will initially focus on the combination of contract services and analytical instrumentation, future developments are expected to deliver enhanced solutions in key areas of product development. Steven Horder added: “With the increasing use of big data in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and food industries and beyond, and the trend across manufacturing to access specialist skills through partnerships, we see a growing need and opportunity to develop an even broader offering that will help turbocharge development pipelines.”

For more information, visit: malvernpanalytical.com/expertanalytics or register for our webinar.

Contact: [email protected]

Malvern Panalytical technologies are used by scientists and engineers in a wide range of industries and organizations to solve the challenges associated with maximizing productivity, developing better quality products and getting them to market faster.

Our focus is on creating innovative, customer-focused solutions and services to enhance efficiency and deliver tangible economic impact through chemical, physical and structural analysis of materials, making lives better across the world.

Concept Life Sciences is a contract research organization working to solve complex human health challenges in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, chemical and food industry. We address these through continuous innovation, exceptional science and the highest customer service. We accelerate our customer’s discovery and development workflows and ensure product support through the application of our expertise to their challenges. We supply a wide range of services, from initial discovery through to development and API manufacture for clinical trials.