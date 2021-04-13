Malvern Panalytical and concept life sciences announce integration

Malvern Panalytical, manufacturer of analytical systems, and Concept Life Sciences (Cheshire, UK), a contract research organization, have today announced a full business integration. The integration will expand the existing analytical instrument and service relationship (Amplify Analytics) to include the Chemistry and Biology services of CLS. Both entities are operating businesses within the Spectris plc Group.

Everyone at Malvern Panalytical is deeply committed to supporting our customers in delivering the pharmaceutical and agrochemical products needed to improve our health and quality of life. During this pandemic, we’ve already seen how, together with our customers, we can play a small but important role in enabling the development of vital medicines and treatments which can make a big contribution to the health of the world. We are all delighted to significantly build on our capability to achieve this with the passion, expertise and commitment of the combined Malvern Panalytical and Concept Life Sciences teams.” Mark Fleiner, President, Malvern Panalytical

The integration builds on the companies’ 2020 launch of Amplify Analytics - a range of flexible services designed to help pharmaceutical organizations identify new drug candidates and de-risk the process of developing robust formulations. The success of the collaboration has been demonstrated in the significant value delivered to clients, providing the insight needed to bring pharmaceutical products to market quickly and efficiently.

Although the union of the two businesses will bring new approaches to client support, the strong commitment of CLS to its existing clients remains unchanged.

We have made sure that there is a seamless transition to the Malvern Panalytical platform for all our clients, free from changes to key contacts and existing service and confidentiality agreements. Our clients should not notice any changes to how we interact with them, but they will see expanded access to all capabilities and expertise across Concept Life Sciences and Malvern Panalytical. Our excited and enthused combined teams are eager to explore the unique opportunities delivered by our integration.” Mark Carnegie-Brown, President, CLS

For further details, please visit https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en/services/